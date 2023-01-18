Holiday decorations should never be taken down

By Nick Cook | Web Editor

As the new year begins, there is one thing people do that they really do not want to do: take down holiday decorations. It’s time consuming and takes away all the hard work spent putting them up. So I say we just leave them up.

While some decorations should be taken down, like light-up reindeer or blow-up Santas, there is no reason to take your lights down.

With the rising availability of smart lights and multicolored lights, you can now change the color of the lights with the different holidays throughout the year. It will save time not having to climb a ladder to put the lights up or to take them down.

When talking about the indoor decorations, of course Christmas-related items should be taken down, as it’s no longer Christmastime, however the tree can stay up. All you need to do is change the ornaments on the tree.

There are many holidays throughout the year that can be represented, changing to hearts for Valentine’s Day, stars for Fourth of July, even turkeys for Thanksgiving. There is no reason to not keep the tree up.

For those that enjoy going out to get a real tree and making it a family adventure to find the right tree, I have not forgotten about you. Keep the tree outside, plant it in your yard, try to keep it alive throughout the year. Every year you can still go out and find the perfect tree, but it can also grow in your yard.

Keeping your decorations up and changing small things to fit the season is economically sustainable and time efficient.

As college students, we can use this to help decorate our dorms or apartments. It’s an easy way to decorate without spending too much money or putting too much effort into decorating over studying. It can make your room feel livelier and less like a temporary residence.

It is always a great way to boost your morale when you can see how nice your room looks with a tree or decorations throughout the year.