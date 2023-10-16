Column: What we ate at ACL Weekend 2

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor, Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Naturally, putting in tens of thousands of steps over a three-day weekend of live music works up the appetite. Here’s what we ate during our time in Austin.

Friday

We grabbed a bite at Barley Bean on Lamar Avenue before heading over to Zilker Park for the day. Both of us got the same thing, an absolutely massive croissant breakfast sandwich that was filled with bacon or sausage, eggs, cheese and pepper ketchup. Paired with an absolutely crazy latte, this was a breakfast of champions, and it kept us moving throughout the day.

But, you can’t go a whole day in Zilker Park without eating, so we grabbed some chicken tenders from the press area which were from Happy Chicks, a delicious local spot. These were delightfully crunchy, and you know we had to grab some fries, too. They were perfectly crisp and still had a little bit of potato skin on them. No complaints here.

Saturday

Starting off the day bright and early, we headed over to Merit Coffee on Lamar Boulevard to fuel up for the day. We got a maple pecan shaken espresso and an iced vanilla latte to keep those caffeine levels high, but we didn’t stop there. The croissants and kolaches looked way too good to pass up. The butter croissant was light and flaky, and the kolache was perfect in every way — so much better than the ones found at Shipley Do-Nuts.

Running around the festival all day worked up a strong appetite. While browsing the food tents, Wholly Cow stuck out to us immediately, based on the smell alone. We couldn’t resist it. We both got a cheeseburger and shared some queso fries. Something that struck us both was how fast the service was. There was virtually no waiting in lines for food at ACL, which pretty much felt like a blessing.

The cows in our burgers were grass-fed, and so were we. Sitting near a curb on a windy day was not the moo-ve. There was a small amount of grass that migrated onto our queso fries, so don’t make our mistake. Eat your food in a place less exposed to the elements if you can.

Sunday

We went to Merit Coffee – again. Those baristas definitely missed us. When the barista asked if four espresso shots was OK, the immediate response was “absolutely.” Our minds agreed with it at the time, but our stomachs regretted it later. But those kolaches — well, you can never regret a kolache.

With our final day coming to a close, our food journey did the same. After being in Zilker Park for a few hours, we decided to get a bite to eat before catching Del Water Gap at the T-Mobile Stage. We decided on a grilled cheese from Burro Cheese Kitchen and a “Texas dog” from Salt and Time.

The “Via 206” from Burro Cheese Kitchen was out of this world. It had a balsamic fig apricot jam that paired perfectly with the cheddar jack cheese. I was impressed with the flavor palate, but I did wish the cheese was still melted.

On the other hand, the Texas dog is a pretty simple hot dog, but the sausage itself is a step above your usual stadium digs. A mix of beef and pork, you could tell just by the flavor that there was a lot more going on than you’d expect.

If we could give one tip when it comes to food for those going to Austin City Limits, it would be this: Prepare to spend a pretty penny on food at the park. That’s just the nature of Austin, and it’s the nature of music festivals. Between merch and food, your wallet will be feeling a little skinny by the end of the three days.

But, that isn’t to say that all the food wasn’t worth it for the price. There were tons of options from Venezuelan food, pizza, sandwiches and more to sweet treats, juices and acai bowls galore. There’s truly something for any taste at Zilker Park.