Family Weekend goes on despite rain, lightning cancellations

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Intern

Rain impacted more than just the football game last weekend. Due to lightning, several Family Weekend events like Taste Of Waco and Family Weekend Marketplace were canceled altogether.

“I don’t think anyone would be happy with the mud pit that is Fountain Mall. It gets unsafe for vendors if they have to drive in there and get stuck,” Andie Rawe, Dallas sophomore and Baylor Chamber of Commerce member, said. “But it took a lot of talking to cancel those events, because we were so excited and worked so hard. But things happen, and we just had to adapt.”

However, there were still events for students and their families. Rawe said Chamber was able to focus on making events such as Welcome Hour and Meet the Faculty even greater as a result.

Another classic event that continued was After Dark — a talent show showcasing many students.

“There were a lot of [unique performances],” Kathryn Hanscheck, Corpus Christi junior and member of Student Productions, said. “There was a unicycle club. [The] Baylor Dance Company performed, [and] we had a rhythmic gymnast who’s on the U.S. national team.”

With the opening of the new Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, certain events were able to shift there as well, unlike prior years when they were held in Barfield Drawing Room. Rawe said the location offered more space while allowing families to experience the new building.

“I think [Family Weekend] went great,” Rawe said. “I think we improved so much from last year where it was really perfect in our eyes.”

Even with the stormy weather, Family Weekend proved to be one for the books, Rawe said.

“We are looking forward to next year where there will hopefully be no rain,” Rawe said.