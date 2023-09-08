Welcome Center officially opens to the public as Baylor’s ‘front door’

By Ariel Wright | Reporter

After years of anticipation, the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center — known as Baylor’s new “front door” — officially opened to the public Friday.

Many contributors key to the development of the Welcome Center attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Paula Hurd cut the ribbon alongside her daughters, and they were joined by President Linda Livingstone, Board of Regents Chair Bill Mearse and Drayton and Elizabeth McLane. Bill Gates was also spotted in the audience.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring all the donors who gave so sacrificially to the vision of this facility, and also to celebrate the vision Mark Hurd had,” Jason Cook, vice president of marketing and communications, said.

Construction and planning for the Welcome Center began in 2019. Although the project faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it achieved its goal of creating a beautiful and welcoming space for students, alumni and visitors.

“It did impact [our] workforce a couple of times,” Cook said. “And then, like everyone else, we’ve had some supply chain issues on some technology and some pieces and things of that nature, but we finished on schedule.”

Mark and Paula Hurd made a lead gift that launched the Give Light Campaign, paving the way for the development of the Welcome Center. Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle at the time, died in 2019, and Paula Hurd now serves as a member of the Board of Regents.

The Welcome Center stands as a testament to Baylor’s commitment to honor those who have paved the way for institutional and student success. Bricks with the names of donors were laid throughout the building, and 30 spaces were named after those who have made contributions to Baylor.

“I come into the building every day, and we see pockets of students there studying,” Cook said. “We see students come in and exploring around the building. And I think that that’s what Mark Hurd’s vision was — was a place for the entire Baylor Family to come together. It doesn’t matter if you’re a current student, a prospective student, faculty, staff, alumnus and parents.”

Woodlands senior and Student Body President Nick Madincea said the grand opening represented a special opportunity for him and the Baylor Family.

“This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for the student body president to be able to be part of the unveiling and the opening of a brand new building here on campus,” Madincea said. “And I’m especially excited to see all the new Baylor Bears who come through these doors.”

Similarly, Lagos, Nigeria, senior Joseph Molokwu said he is excited to welcome new Baylor students to the new Welcome Center as a tour guide.

“As a senior tour guide, the most exciting thing for me is getting to put a thousand students in here for the next decades,” Molokwu said. “We love our old building, but it’s time we expand it and look forward to the future.”