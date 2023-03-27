Start your day with on-campus Diadeloso events

By The Editorial Board

It’s time for Diadeloso, and there’s a lot of things on the to-do list. Everyone has their plans for the best Tuesday in spring, and campus events should be a part of those, if not a priority. There’s going to be plenty of fun things to do on campus and the vibes are always good.

Dia is a beautiful tradition Bears have been enjoying for over 90 years as a day to get away from school. It makes sense that there’s a natural tendency to avoid campus, but it’s definitely worth the walk over.

On-campus events, attractions and food are all opened up starting as early as 11 a.m. There’s going to be something for everyone including food trucks, obstacle courses, ultimate bungee, a foam pit and plenty more. There are even student bands playing as part of the live music lineup performing throughout the day. A lot of students are filtering in and out so there’s always something going on, but at the same time everything is spread out so it doesn’t feel too packed.

Since Dia’s schedule is consistently busy, you’re going to find yourself on a mission no matter what time of day you stop by. Especially because everyone is moving around constantly, lines disappear quickly and it’s easy to get to what you want to do.

It’s a great opportunity to spend time on-campus surrounded by hundreds of other Bears enjoying their day. The university holiday was meant for us to — yes — get a break from school, but to also embrace being part of the Baylor Family.

Even if you manage the patience to hit every attraction offered, you won’t be spending a crazy amount of time there. Set ups around Fountain Mall are likely being taken down around 4 p.m., leaving more than enough time to make it to all of your off-campus plans.

Tuesday’s weather isn’t shaping up to be the ideal sunny day we’d typically hope for on Dia, but it should still be in the higher 60s during campus events. Ultimately, we’re still going to be in Texas in the middle of the day, so the sun will be doing its thing and it’ll feel great. Get to campus and immerse yourself in tradition — the way of the bear on the day of the bear.