Muse electrifies crowd with political lyrics, massive stage presence

By Sydney Kerbow | Copy Editor

Muse, an English rock band, brought their “Will of the People” tour to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on March 3.

Muse is known for sparing no expense when it comes to stage presence, and this performance was no different. Matt Bellamy, eccentric frontman, was adorned in an electronic, light-up jacket and was playing synth on a wearable glove, a WOTP tour logo set ablaze and the “Masked Hacker” reaching out from the back of the stage were just some of the sights to see during the show.

Did the music match the extravagant stage design? Sort of. No one can doubt that Muse has always had a massive sound and complex arrangements, with some even calling the band “the new Queen.”

Since they are touring to promote their new album, new songs like “Verona,” “Kill or Be Killed” and “Compliance” didn’t get the same audience reaction or hype as their more well-known crowd favorites like “Knights of Cydonia,” “Supermassive Black Hole” and “Resistance.”

It took a while for the crowd to get warmed up and willing to dance and sing along. I know these things can be true with any concert, but I did find it odd when Muse started their show with a politically charged and upbeat chant with a stale and silent crowd.

It just felt off.

Almost all of Muse’s songs have a deep political message, whether it be post-apocalyptic messages of overthrowing the government or a neutral stance like social equality.

A voice recording of former President John F. Kennedy also made an appearance during the concert. It was a segment from his famous 1961 “The President and the Press” speech where he tried to explain the recent Bay of Pigs invasion to the press. This same speech appears in another Muse song on their 2015 album, “Drones.”

Recently, Muse has been inserting video segments of 3D animation in between songs, or even during them. This happened during the past “Simulation Theory” tour and the “Will of the People” concert, and I personally think it enhanced the overall experience.

In the short films spliced throughout, the “Masked Hacker,” being the protagonist of the story, slowly defeats the fictional extremist regime throughout the length of the concert and is ultimately victorious.

Even though not all of the songs featured during the concert may have been my personal favorite, Muse made up for it with an amazing stage presence and flawless execution of vocal and instrumental performances. Do yourself a favor and look up Matt Bellamy’s vocal range. You won’t be disappointed.

Overall, the experience was certainly one to remember; it again proved that even if you are only at a concert to see your favorite songs — not necessarily those found form the latest album — it can still be a ton of fun and an all-around great show. Let yourself loose and enjoy the experience.