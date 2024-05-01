What to Do in Waco: May 2 – 6

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Done with finals but stuck in Waco? Here are some things to do while you’re still in town.

Star Wars Trivia Night | May 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Celebrate the eve of May 4 and battle against other teams with your “Star Wars” knowledge. Admission prices vary based on group size.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 4 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Eclipse: Shining Shadows | Through May 4 | Hours vary by day | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | This juried art exhibition asks if life imitates art or if art imitates life. By looking at how the total solar eclipse has been seen by various cultures throughout history, artists can hold a mirror to ourselves as well.

Black Glasses Film Festival | May 4 | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | Celebrate Baylor film students and watch the best of the past year’s student work in filmmaking and screenwriting. Admission prices vary by seating.

Donut Dash 4K and Fun Run | May 4 | 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane | Are you food motivated? This fun run and 4K around Waco will reward you for your physical endeavors with Nightlight Donuts and a free T-shirt. Admission prices vary by distance.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | May 6 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Waco Jazz Orchestra “Summer Songs” | May 6 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, 1400 College Drive | In remembrance of founding member Tommy Riggs, the Waco Jazz Orchestra performs a tribute concert of his favorite selections.