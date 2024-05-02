What to Do in Waco: Summer Edition

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Summer is approaching, and while campus might be gradually emptying, Waco is blooming with upcoming events. Whether you’re visiting, living in Waco or taking summer classes, the following list includes something for everyone, from music events to tours of the city.

Summer Artist Showcase | June 7 | 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | A day filled with artists, vendors and crafts alongside a market to fulfill all your shopping needs.

Flatland Cavalry | June 27 | 7:00 p.m. | Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Rd, Salado, TX | All the way from Lubbock, this modern day country-folk band has taken the Texas music scene by storm. Whether a fan or not, Flatland Cavalry and some barbecue will not disappoint.

Waco’s FIRST Mac & Cheese Fest | July 14 | 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Southern Roots Brewing Company, 219 N 8th St. | Hosted by Roni’s Mac Bar, don’t miss this opportunity of cheese-filled festivities and fun.

Texas Music Cafe | 110 S 6th St | Whether you’re looking for music or a place to go for a friendly atmosphere, Texas Music Cafe is your place. With a brand-new location and great Texas artists, this place will not disappoint.

Songwriter Night | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S 8th St. | Every Thursday night, The Backyard hosts an open mic night for local songwriters. Stop by and check this local spot for great food and local music.

Waco Ghost Tours | If you’re looking for a spook or just looking to tour Waco, Waco: Haunts and Legends is your place.