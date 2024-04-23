Beyond the stripes: Student Foundation selflessly serves Baylor

By Julianne Fullerton | Copy Editor

While they may be known for wearing their classic green-and-white striped shirts and riding tandem bikes, members of Student Foundation contribute to Baylor in so many more ways than they will ever be recognized for.

As part of an organization founded around the mission of serving the past, present and future of Baylor, they seek to do just that. Being a member for the past year, I can speak to the way each and every member wholeheartedly serves Baylor without receiving any credit in return.

Spread out between four different committees and guided by encouraging leadership, members meet in the Ed Crenshaw Student Foundation Center right on campus at 9 p.m. every Sunday, working together to serve and contribute to Baylor in so many different ways.

Most know that they put on All-University Thanksgiving in the fall and the Bearathon in the spring. But all year round, Student Foundation seeks to raise money for the Student Foundation Scholarship Fund, which awarded $360,000 in scholarships to 120 students in the 2022-2023 academic year, changing lives for the better.

In the fall, members of Student Foundation filed into the Ed Crenshaw building at 4 a.m. to prepare for the homecoming parade. Between riding on tandem bikes, passing out candy, holding the massive bear balloon and interacting with alumni in the grandstands, members served Baylor by being part of one of the university’s oldest traditions. After the parade was over, alumni relations committee members graciously gave up more of their time to host a reception for alumni of Student Foundation.

Also in the fall, members gave up their time to set up, execute and tear down All-University Thanksgiving while helping to serve over 10,000 meals. In addition, 1,296 meal swipes were donated, doing their part to curb food insecurity at Baylor.

Just a few weeks ago, members gave up their time on Friday afternoon and arrived at McLane Stadium at midnight Saturday in preparation for the Bearathon. Spread out across 13.1 miles of Waco, members set up and manned different stations for runners to pass by.

While these are all amazing ways to serve students on campus, members also attend college fairs all around Texas with Baylor Admissions, testifying to how Baylor has impacted them and spurring them on to want to serve the university in return. In the spring, students partner with Baylor Admissions to travel out of Texas on a “Sic’emology,” where Baylor connects with prospective students around the nation. Members of Student Foundation were able to interact with students in Northern and Southern California, Chicago, Denver and Nashville.

After my year in Student Foundation, I have never been more impressed by the servant-hearted nature of just around 60 Baylor students. They generously give up their time to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They go beyond what is expected of them, and they do it with joy and enthusiasm. And they never expect anything in return.

Here’s to the late nights, events planned, friendships formed, scholarships provided, students cared for and memories made. Student Foundation represents a lot more than just the stripes. Lives have been changed because of the selfless work that its members do.