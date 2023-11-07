More than a meal: All-University Thanksgiving brings Baylor together

By Tyler White | Staff Writer

The dining halls are closed, Fountain Mall is adorned with rows upon rows of tables and students are flocking to get in line for some good old-fashioned turkey and pumpkin pie.

Every year, the Baylor Student Foundation joins forces with student government and Baylor Dining to put on All-University Thanksgiving, providing the Baylor community with an opportunity to gather together for an early Thanksgiving dinner.

Andy VanZanten, director of the Baylor Student Foundation, said the primary goal of the organization is to serve Baylor’s past, present and future — and All-University Thanksgiving is an opportunity for it to serve Baylor’s present population in a positive way.

“I think Baylor in general understands the importance of gathering, and I think Baylor’s a school that gathers well,” VanZanten said. “This is one of the largest gatherings of Baylor students in one place at one time that’s not revolved around athletics or Sing or Pigskin. Just the opportunity to serve in an atmosphere where the whole idea of the event is just gathering together and being with people you care about.”

VanZanten said the greatest impact of the event lies in its relational aspect. He said he has heard stories throughout the years of students who have met their best friends at All- University Thanksgiving.

“I think a lot of it is building relationships — and relationships and that’ll last for years,” VanZanten said. “What may seem like a small moment or an unintentional running into of two different friend groups by happenstance that are sitting with each other at the same table, for those types of moments to turn it into long-lasting relationships, long-lasting friendships.”

Houston junior Sarah Chan, a member of the Baylor Student Foundation’s campus promotions committee, said that the All-University Thanksgiving celebration highlights the importance of community on campus.

“Community is centered often around food and people, and so it’s such a great way to see the campus come together — and not only being reminded of a thankful season but also being reminded of the community that we have here at Baylor,” Chan said.

The event allows students to engage in a way that emphasizes the welcoming atmosphere of the university, Chan said, and gives students an avenue to develop relationships in a powerful way.

“I think a lot of people come to Baylor for that aspect and for the community, because it’s such a unique element of Baylor,” Chan said. “And so I think this event just really does a great job in embodying the atmosphere of Baylor and how that does connect with the future of Baylor students.”

Dallas senior Grant Winslow, a co-chair of the Baylor Student Foundation’s campus promotions committee, said All-University Thanksgiving can even serve as an icebreaker for students.

“I feel like it’s almost like an icebreaker — kind of like you just get a warm-up and you really get to find a nice, simple way to connect to people,” Winslow said. “So whether that’s the people that you serve with, whether it’s the people that you get to sit down with or if it’s people you already know, you just get to develop that even further.”

Winslow said the event also helps students in their transition from home to the college environment.

“I think it really boils down to what this impact means going forward, because I think in college in general, everyone’s going through a very interesting [transitional] period where you’re just learning a lot about yourself honestly — where you’ll open yourself up to new avenues, experience new stuff you’ve never even imagined before,” Winslow said. “Some people could see that through All-University Thanksgiving.”