Apply for The Lariat: Editorial Board shares favorite newsroom memories

By The Editorial Board

Applications to work for The Baylor Lariat next semester are open through April 22, so we thought we’d share some of our favorite parts about being on staff.

Experience, mentorship and community

When I submitted my application for The Lariat at the end of my freshman year, I had no idea what I was getting myself into — that is, besides a biweekly paycheck and an outlet for my strange affinity for grammar. I took a chance on The Lariat, and I’m so glad I did.

I may have started as an introverted sophomore who hid behind her mask in the back of the newsroom, but after two years, I found myself at the big corner desk with a nameplate and a wall to decorate. This job brought me the experience, mentorship and community I didn’t know I needed. It helped me find my vocation and one of my very best friends. It gave me the confidence to spontaneously break out my British accent in the middle of staff meetings in front of 35 people. It took me to the streets of Dublin, the press box of McLane and everywhere in between, and I’ve loved every minute of it.

So, consider this your sign to take a chance on The Lariat too. It might be exactly what you need.

Jenna Fitzgerald | Editor-in-Chief

Confidence and friendship

I honestly wasn’t sure if I had made the right choice in selecting journalism as my major before I joined The Lariat. Though, not long after I submitted my first few stories, my doubt began to melt away as I realized this is what I want to do for a long, long time.

I can still remember that feeling of submitting my first story as an Arts & Life writer. I felt like I was on top of the world — like I was finally making progress toward my dreams of becoming a real journalist. Getting to hear others’ stories and being able to tell them through my own words is something truly special and an opportunity I will be eternally grateful fell into my hands. And having the honor of working with my writers’ opinions and ideas now as an editor and sharing them with the world has been an experience which continues to help me see things in a new and different way every day.

I have The Lariat to thank not only for my confidence as a journalist but also for the wonderful people I get to call my friends. Together, we have been through it all: stress, fun, challenges, victories and defeats. Where I would be without these people, I don’t even want to know.

I’m looking forward to what’s in store for me here next semester, and you could too if you decide to take a chance on The Lariat.

Olivia Turner | Opinion Editor

Late nights and laughs

Starting college in 2020 had its challenges, to say the least. One of the big ones for me just happened to be that I was a political science major with a public relations minor with absolutely no idea what I wanted to do with my four years of college or the rest of my life. I was lost, lonely and mostly unhappy.

Halfway through the spring semester of my sophomore year, someone in one of my journalism classes mentioned a job opening for the school paper. On a whim, I applied and got an interview with the news editor at the time. I wore a blazer and pumps to my interview at Moody Memorial Library, only to discover I was shockingly overdressed. It was clear from my interviewer’s jeans and T-shirt that it was supposed to be casual.

Despite my embarrassing misread of the attire, I got the job and have stuck around in the newsroom ever since. The person who interviewed me and I laugh about that day all the time, and she is one of my biggest role models and dearest friends.

Starting out, I was nervous and shy and had no idea what I was doing, but submitting my application for The Lariat is the best decision I’ve made in my college career. If you’re hesitant to submit your application, my advice is to take the chance, even if you aren’t experienced and aren’t sure. It’s worth it. From the late nights in the newsroom to the laughs and memories I’ll hold close forever — and right down to my interview outfit — I would do it all again.

Tatum Mitchell | News Editor

Coolest job in the world

I can’t lie when I say The Lariat is just about the coolest job in the world. I’ve covered Austin City Limits, interviewed Colony House and Midland, traveled across the state and across the country with some of my best friends and earned years of experience and memories that I couldn’t possibly put a price tag on.

I started in this newsroom in the fall of my freshman year, and I had absolutely no clue what I was doing. Good thing every single person who comes through Castellaw 232 has a kind heart and wants to help others improve, because I would have been a goner. For all its perks, journalism is a tough gig. In my nearly three years here, there have been late nights and a few stressful moments. OK, maybe there have been more than a few. But who better to help you along, to hold your hand when all you want to do is delete InDesign from your desktop, than this group of wonderful, smart and talented people?

If you have a knack for writing, if you love music and the arts, if you want to tell stories, if you love to edit and fix little mistakes, if you love taking photos, if you love being in front of a camera, if you love sports — I know a place.

Emma Weidmann | Arts & Life Editor

Constructive feedback and empowerment

When I first joined The Lariat my sophomore year, I had no idea what to expect. I knew I loved to write and was really just looking for an outlet to share my love for storytelling and my very strong opinions on certain topics. A year later, I can confidently say I have gotten so much more than that from The Lariat and have met some of the best people along the way.

The number of fun memories is impossible to count. From print nights to events, my experience has been nothing short of amazing. When I graduate and look back on my college experience, I will think of The Lariat and all of the fun times I have had. I will walk out of Castellaw 232 with some of my best friends and people I consider family.

Not only that, but I have also grown in my writing tremendously throughout my time at The Lariat. Looking back on my first stories versus the ones I write now, the difference is incredible. That growth can only be credited to the people I have met along the way who gave me constructive feedback and empowerment.

If you are like me and are looking for a place to share your opinions, are interested in digging up interesting stories around Baylor or are just looking to meet some amazing people, I highly recommend joining The Lariat.

Sydney Matthews | Assistant News Editor

Hands-on experience

At first, I hopped on at The Lariat as just a podcaster in the second semester of my freshman year. Needless to say, I stuck around. From climbing the ranks to being the radio director and being up close and personal for March Madness games, everything The Lariat has offered has been a blast.

My favorite memory while on staff has been traveling to three different March Madness venues and covering both Baylor men’s and women’s basketball. In addition, over my two and a half years, I have done play-by-play for more than 100 baseball, basketball and football games, which has given me hands-on experience that the department was unable to offer.

If you’re looking to branch out and find something new, The Lariat is the place to do that. As I look toward my final year, I want to add a news podcast and expand the horizons that radio can have on the publication. That said, there will be more opportunities aside from print just waiting for someone to make their mark on.

Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer, Radio Director