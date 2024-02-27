Cool girls don’t gatekeep: The best of Waco salons

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Most of us have gone to the same hairstylist for years, and sitting in a new chair gives me a fright like no other. There’s nothing worse than getting a bad manicure and reluctantly giving up $50 just to take it off when you get home. And don’t get me started on the risk of getting your eyebrows waxed by a stranger — those ’90s brows are never coming back in style.

This Women’s History Month, treat yourself to things that make you feel beautiful, inside and out. Here is a complete list of where to get your self-maintenance done without running the risk of streaky highlights.

Hair:

Looking for a blowout to refresh your identity? Check out On The Avenue for the best Victoria’s Secret Angel curls.

Get those roots touched up, and head to 202 Beauty Lounge for your bleach and tone.

For the women with 3c-4c curls, I’ve heard BraidupbyK and Beautee Braids are exceptional salons in Waco when you can’t get an appointment with your girl at home.

Nails:

Regarding the perfect manicure, I’m loyal to Nail Creations. If you don’t want to make the 15-minute drive from campus, though, EM Nails is just as amazing.

Waxing:

Glow Waxing Studio takes the cake when getting your eyebrows done. There’s nothing better than clean brows for that flawless car selfie.

Spray Tan:

With spring break right around the corner, I’m definitely in need of a spray tan before I head to Florida. Palm Beach Tan is the cheapest and easiest place to get bronzed before you hop on your flight.

Facials:

With the weather changing, our skin is not in the best shape. Hand & Stone will unclog your pores from all that midterm-week stress.

Massage: