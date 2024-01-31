What to Do in Waco: Black History Month edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Celebrating Black History Month in Waco can mean visiting Black-owned restaurants and businesses, but there are a host of other events and learning opportunities on campus and throughout the city all month long.

DEI Healing Circle | Feb. 1 | 4 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Guest speaker Quodesia Johnson will host a healing circle for students in the School of Music, using movement and music to promote conversations on diversity.

Gospel Fest | Feb. 3 | 5:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall | Hosted by the Heavenly Voices Gospel Choir, Gospel Fest brings choirs from different schools to sing together on one stage.

What’s Poppin’ Wednesday | Feb. 14 | 3 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Black Student Union and the Department of Multicultural Affairs are teaming up for games and popcorn in the SUB.

Black Heritage Banquet | Feb. 22 | 6 p.m. | Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Room 250 | The Black Heritage Banquet is a collaboration between the Black Student Union and the Department of Multicultural Affairs. Tickets are limited and cost $10 for students and $20 for others.

Black History Walk | Feb. 24 | 10 a.m. – Noon | Hosted by Baylor’s Institute for Oral Histories, this Black history walk begins in downtown Waco and covers the city’s African American history in the arts, religion, politics and more.

Concert Jazz Ensemble | Feb. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Hear Baylor’s Concert Jazz Ensemble play the music of America’s most original genre: jazz. Students can earn Creative Arts Experience credit.

Self-guided tour of Black history in Waco | Feb. 1 – 29 | Curated by Baylor’s Institute for Oral Histories and the Texas Collection, this self-guided tour includes stops all across Waco, from churches and bridges to landmarks and businesses.

Creative Arts Experiences | Feb. 1 – 29 | Online events are held all month long in celebration of Black History Month. Earn Creative Arts Experience credit and dive deep into influential Black authors such as Zora Neale Hurston, musicians such as Brandee Younger, plays and films. Visit Baylor Connect for more information.