Where to Eat in Waco: Black-Owned Businesses Edition

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Tru Jamaica Restaurant | 937 Taylor St. | Open Monday – Saturday | Caribbean food

Franklin Ave Mac House | 3428 Franklin Ave. | Open Wednesday – Saturday | American comfort food

Sascee’s Southern Style Eatery | 719 S. 11th St. | Open Tuesday – Sunday | Southern comfort food

Po’ Boy Place | 720 Franklin Ave. | Open every day | Cajun creole food

Whodaq? Daiquiris – Waco | 921 S. Ninth St. Suite 310 | Open every day | American/New Orleans-style food

Waffle Chic | 2223 Austin Ave. | Open Tuesday – Saturday | Breakfast/brunch food truck

Boardwalk on Elm Food Truck | 904 Elm Ave. #202 | Open Tuesday – Friday | American food

The Eatery | 821 Clifton St. | Open every day | Soul food

Mama and Papa B’s Bar-B-Q | 525 S. Eighth St. | Open Monday – Saturday | Barbecue

Oh My Juice! | 201 S. Second St. | Open Monday – Saturday | Juices/smoothies/acai bowls

The Blasian Asian | 720 Franklin Ave. | Open every day | Cambodian food

R& S BBQ | 1101 Richland Dr. | Open Tuesday – Saturday | Barbecue/sandwiches

Dos Mundos Spud Shack | 2515 Clay Ave. | Open Tuesday – Saturday | American & Mexican Food

Friday’s Seafood and More LLC | 1308 New Dallas Highway | Open Wednesday – Sunday | Seafood, cajun/creole food

Papa Jack’s BBQ | 700 E. Waco Drive | Open Thursday – Saturday | Barbecue