Think before you drink and drive

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photo Editor

“Drink, drive, go to jail” is a saying scattered throughout the cross-country stretch of Interstate 35. And in 2023, Texas ranked No. 3 for the highest rate of drunken drivers under 21 involved in fatal crashes.

According to a study by Lorena Castillo, “12.2% of college students drink and drive after consuming at least five alcoholic drinks.”

In other words, it seems that the perception of drinking and driving has somehow become “cool.”

During my first semester at Baylor, I remember having to take an online course to go over various rules, and one of the sections was about drinking. It went over resources that could help prevent students from falling victim to alcoholism or substance abuse. Lots of students, including myself, had a poor attitude about completing this. We thought nothing bad would ever happen.

However, on Sept. 17, 2022, a Baylor student died due to drunken driving, causing a shift in the attitude toward the issue within the Baylor community. A disaster like this shouldn’t be forgotten right away. It should shine a light on what we can do as a community to help prevent it from happening again.

In September 2012, horror struck my hometown of Bloomfield, N.J., when a teenage girl was killed due to a drunken driver slamming into her car. She was a star soccer player with a bright future ahead of her. Even years after her death, my high school soccer team dedicates soccer games to celebrating her life. Her life is used as an example to raise awareness about drunken driving in driver’s education and health education classes. This shows the disasters of drinking and driving can shatter a whole community.

Thinking before you drink and drive is vital. Before going out, come up with a plan. Have a rotation for designated drivers, or use rideshare apps like Uber. If the trip home is walkable, then travel with a big group.

For people struggling with substance abuse, Baylor has resources like the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center. Located on the bottom floor of Teal Residential College, the center offers meetings, mentorships and support. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is also available to help with recovery.

Next time you’re driving down the highway and see “Drink, drive, go to jail” in big letters, make sure to take it to heart. It’s better to spend $7 on a ride than to go to jail for vehicular manslaughter. Every life is valuable. Thinking before you drink and drive can prevent you from taking one away.