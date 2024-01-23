Baby steps: Replace judgment of teen pregnancy with support for mothers

By The Editorial Board

The Baylor bubble shields students from several inauspicious realities that affect our city, state and nation. While crime and poverty may stand out as the most obvious examples of such, something else appears to present itself as a dominant force in our community: teen pregnancy.

Despite accounting for less than 9% of the population, Texas is responsible for more than 14% of teen births in the U.S. If that isn’t startling enough, the state also has the second highest rate of repeat teen births in the nation, meaning about 17% of teen births are not the mothers’ first.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this brings Texas to the No. 9 spot in the U.S. in teen birth rate. Overall, in 2021, the state accounted for 21,041 of the nation’s 146,973 teen births. While the U.S. recorded 13.9 births per 1,000 girls, Texas recorded 20.3.

We get it: That’s a lot of numbers. But more importantly, that’s a lot of teen mothers and a lot of babies. And perhaps most importantly, that’s a massive opportunity for you to help.

There are so many phenomena that could have caused this reality. Faults in sex education. Poor access to contraception. The possibility that because Texas is characteristically conservative and anti-abortion, teen pregnancies are simply more likely to go to birth. The list of possibilities could continue, but the answer is, more than likely, not clear-cut. Regardless of what has caused the prevalence of teen births, the fact of the matter is that they exist.

How about, this time, we stop talking and start acting? How about, this time, we devote our attention not to political squabbles or moral arguments but to helping the people who are right in front of us?

As a society, we are quick to aid certain populations while completely ignoring others. Perhaps we don’t even realize it. Nonetheless, it is no coincidence that when we think of where to volunteer or what to support, our minds immediately go to the same places.

How many people do you know who have volunteered at a food bank, an animal shelter, a hospital, a senior living home or an after-school program? Probably a lot. How many people do you know who have volunteered at a pregnancy resource center? Probably not a lot.

Every single one of these is an extremely worthy and valuable cause. We need to recognize our blind spots and give them the attention they deserve.

In 2021, McLennan County reported 21.66 births per 1,000 girls, surpassing the state’s high rate and totaling 234 teen births. That’s 234 teen mothers to help — not to mention the fact that there are even more women who, despite being older, may be facing pregnancy and motherhood without the stability of marriage or work.

Numerous organizations are directed toward this often-forgotten population. Care Net is a national nonprofit that characterizes itself as “pro abundant life,” offering “compassion, hope and help to anyone considering abortion by presenting them with realistic alternatives and Christ-centered support through [its] life-affirming network of pregnancy centers, churches, organizations and individuals.”

In 2022, Care Net saved communities $96,904,501 by providing 202,999 pregnancy tests; 172,640 ultrasounds; 81,649 parenting education classes; and 179,886 maternal and baby supplies — all free of charge.

Just a couple miles from the Baylor campus, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas is carrying out this important work. Students, step forward and contribute. Sororities and fraternities often embrace philanthropy and require members to get a certain number of volunteer hours anyway — and we all know graduate and professional schools are looking for the same thing. Branch out from the commonplace volunteering spots and devote yourself to a population that is frequently left in the dust.

Let us create a culture that supports mothers, regardless of their age, marital status or economic standing. Let us rid our society of judgment and replace it with love and care.

Whether you’re a Waco native or not, and whether you’re a Texas native or not, this is your home for four years. While you’re a part of it, be intentional about identifying and catering to its areas of need.

Together, we can make baby steps toward transforming the way we think about motherhood.