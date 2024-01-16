Column: 2024 concerts you need to know about

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

There is no doubt that 2023 left us with an incredible amount of musical performances and shows that encouraged people to dress up, sold out stadiums and even boosted local economies. From Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour to Beyonce’s record-breaking Renaissance Tour, 2023 set an impressive precedent for years to come.

The future of music in 2024 is looking bright as Olivia Rodrigo begins her GUTS World Tour, Playboi Carti sets off on his Antagonist Tour and Taylor Swift picks up where she left off on her Eras Tour. Beyond the big names, 2024 is a great year for lesser-known artists who are beginning their touring journeys, and Baylor students are gearing up to attend.

Kicking off at the end of January in New Zealand, British sensation Fred Again is setting out on his second international tour. Famous for his electronic, hip-hop style and his star-studded collaborations, Fred Again is taking the musical world by storm thanks to the virality of his songs on TikTok.

Argyle junior Alex Hollenshead said he is a fan of Fred Again’s unique musical and performance style.

“He’s a house artist, which has this upbeat tempo vibe, but recently he has made it to where it’s more universal to listen to,” Hollenshead said.

Fred Again is also set to headline Tennessee’s famous Bonnaroo Festival this summer and will be going to Europe for his tour in August.

“I’m so excited to see him, not only because of the music, but because of the set itself,” Hollenshead said. “The venue and the lights are a show within itself, and it was super cool at the last show as well.”

For those who are fans of smaller singer-songwriter-style bands, folk band Bendigo Fletcher is set to perform at the Bluebird Music Festival in Boulder, Colo., this spring. Hailing from Louisville, Ky., Bendigo Fletcher beautifully combines the genres of folk, rock and country, making the group the perfect choice to play in a place like Boulder.

Bartonville freshman Samuel DeWall said what makes the band so special is its blended style.

“I really like how unique they sound,” DeWall said. “They have a really nice psychedelic twist on indie folk and have a lot of vocal harmonies that blend and sound really great together.”

Bendigo Fletcher toured all across North America last year and plans to expand its tour dates as its popularity continues to rise.

“They mentioned the possibility of having a tour this year but have not released official dates yet,” DeWall said. “But I saw them open for the Brook and the Bluff this past year, and they are truly just one of those bands that sound even better than their recordings.”

Big names like Nicki Minaj, Zach Bryan and Hozier will all be performing around the globe throughout the year as well, so get out there and search for the best tickets while the year is still young.