Zach Bryan’s self-titled album is perfectly imperfect

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album is not for the weak. The 16-track country-rock album features heart-wrenching songs made to question every life choice you’ve ever made.

As a true “American Heartbreak” fan, I was excited to see if another album could take my No. 1 spot — and I think “Zach Bryan” did.

Bryan created his own genre. Not many artists can pull off an unplugged album with imperfect vocals. Many fans would agree the music is more about his lyrics than having a perfect sound. Bryan’s songs veer on the side of lo-fi rather than the upbeat pop of his country artist competitors.

Although “Zach Bryan” is close to perfection, here is my breakdown of the best songs in the album.

The uncommon introduction of this album is what caught my attention in the first place. Beginning with a self-reflecting poem about the duality of love and life, Bryan starts his album on a unique note. He follows the poem with an electric guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” introducing his next song, “Overtime.”

“Ticking” begins with warm instrumentals and lyrics detailing growth, change and the longing for a life already past. This song makes my list because of its emotional sound and reflective nature.

“East Side of Sorrow” is filled with Bryan’s memories of the military. His lyrics are reminiscent of wandering through life without a clear direction. In the track, he questions if his songs are just “sing-alongs” for people, rather than self-expression.

“Fear and Friday’s” is the most realistic depiction of love I’ve heard in a long time. Discussing themes of insecurity and fear, this particular lyric struck a chord with me: “I got a fear, dear, that it’s gonna end. Won’t you get angry at me, say you love me again?”

In “Tourniquet,” Bryan tells the story of support and kindness to someone who is struggling mentally. It depicts the difficulties of trying to save someone from themselves. This song is for people fighting for those they love.

Bryan and Kacey Musgraves make one iconic duo in “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves).” This song features themes of loss and memories, with my favorite line in particular: “You only smile like that when you’re drinking.”

“Zach Bryan” is an album full of love, longing and nostalgia. But be warned — this album is the perfect catalyst for a good cry.