Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dazzles fans while boosting economy

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Behind the Eras Tour’s three-hour concert is a 33-year-old who is carrying the nation’s economy on her shoulders.

The tour features Taylor Swift’s numerous record-breaking albums, beginning with her debut album “Taylor Swift” and ending with “Reputation.” Fans trade friendship bracelets. Concertgoers of all ages shout the “Cruel Summer” bridge. There’s a 10-minute song that includes a red scarf, an apology from a boy named James and the announcement of the re-release of her “Speak Now” and “1989” albums.

“Swifties” might be reaching deep into their pockets for a concert ticket to this once-in-a-lifetime show, which costs an average of $1,300 per ticket and even exceeded the $11,000 range at her Los Angeles shows. But the cities that are lucky enough to host her are reaping the financial benefits.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the pop star brought an estimated $320 million to LA alone during her six nights of performances at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium, which holds around 70,000 people.

When considering that many fans are traveling from out of state, some even flocking from different countries to witness Swift in action, it is no surprise that in the few short days of her visit to the City of Angels, the economy was boosted exponentially. Think about the cost of flights, lodging, transportation, eating out at restaurants and visiting tourist attractions like the Santa Monica Pier, the Griffith Observatory and Universal Studios.

The economic boost includes, but is not limited to, the 3,300 new jobs that were created in the city of Inglewood, which is located southwest of LA and is known for hosting major sporting events and concerts. Its arenas and stadiums include the Kia Forum, where where Harry Styles had his Love On Tour residency for 15 nights last fall; SoFi Stadium, which is the new location for the LA Rams’ Sunday night football games; the Intuit Dome, which is the future home court for the LA Clippers; and the YouTube Center — all within a one-mile radius.

The close proximity of arenas and stadiums raises the demand for workers, including employees who are hired for security, concessions, merchandise retail, maintenance, janitorial positions and parking.

For Swift’s own team of employees — including backup dancers and singers, hair and makeup artists, costume designers, stage directors, sound technicians and truck drivers — the pop star gifted bonuses totaling $55 million, according to a report from CNN. This includes the $100,000 given to her 50 truck drivers, who have been on the road with her since the first Eras Tour show in Glendale, Ariz., this past March; since then, they have driven across the country to 20 different cities for her 27 different tour dates.

While the American leg of the Eras Tour has come to an end, Swift answered her fans’ pleas by adding an additional nine shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. Scheduled for October 2024, they suggest this pop culture phenomenon is not simply an “era,” but is here to stay.

For now, Swift will embark on her next leg of the Eras Tour in Latin America on Aug. 24, aiming to round out her 146 stadium tours through the end of 2024. Many are predicting she could reach $1.4 billion in sales, surpassing the current record of $939 million, which is held by music icon Elton John with his Farewell Tour.

For now, it is safe to say the sky is the limit for this musical powerhouse, who continues to dismantle the 1950s status quo of the housewife. The star is currently on track to earn $345 million by the end of 2023. In honor of a song from her “Lover” album released in 2019, Swift truly is “The Man” of our generation, and she will go down in history as such.