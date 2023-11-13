Don’t be afraid of taking a gap year

By Kobe Baker | Reporter

College students often regard gap years with some kind of fear. The idea of taking a gap year can feel destabilizing, and college students might feel pressured to push through, start more school or get a job because of it. While this thought process is understandable, this fear is very much unfounded. It may feel as though carrying on is a necessary sacrifice to make, but a gap year could help take care of burnout and leave you refreshed and ready to enter more school or the job market.

This constant push to get to the finish line can result in burnout. Burnout is a condition characterized by immense amounts of stress, a lack of motivation and a general reduction of energy in daily life. Causes of burnout can vary, but they are most commonly caused by a large, uncontrollable workload that does not allow for a break.

Burnout is very common among college students, especially those who are further along in their undergraduate careers. A survey conducted by Handshake determined that over 80% of the class of 2024 has experienced burnout. It was also said that 25% are very concerned that these feelings will follow them as they enter the job market. Burnout can haunt you in the future if you don’t deal with it as early as possible. That is why taking care of your mental health now is more important than ever.

According to the National Network of Depression Centers, some of the benefits of a gap year are “increases in sense of purpose, resiliency, perspective, and motivation.” Taking a gap year to focus on your mental health could also ultimately allow you to come back more ready to graduate. A study done by the Gap Year Association found that the average graduation time for students who have taken a gap year is 4.07 years. They are more likely to graduate on time than the average college student. According to the New York Times, only 19% of college students in the United States graduate within a four-year timeline. While this can be due to a number of factors, it is clear that a gap year can help students graduate on time.

All students are here to finally get our degrees and enter our fields with our heads held high. That being said, we should place an equal amount of importance on our mental health. Burnout is very real and can affect us in many negative ways. If you are feeling its effects, don’t be afraid of doing what you need to do to recover, taking a gap year and coming back even stronger.