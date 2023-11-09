Soak up fall by enjoying a stroll through Cameron Park

By Levi Caraway | Reporter

As the weather finally starts to cool down, taking a walk through Cameron Park can be one of the most enjoyable things to do around Waco. With scaling cliffs on one side and the Brazos and Bosque Rivers on the other, it can feel like a different world compared to the normal landscape we’re accustomed to in Central Texas.

On top of that, the vibrant colors of the leaves, the cool breezes and the winding terrain can stir connection with nature as well as peace inside you. In our fast-paced society, it can be extremely difficult to set aside time for physical and mental well-being. But if you’re able to make the time, taking a leisurely walk along Cameron Park’s river trail or relaxing at Lovers Leap can provide a valuable opportunity to slow down and practice mindfulness — and potentially to stimulate creativity.

Studies have shown that walking can increase mental alertness, energy and positivity while lessening the chances of depression. Walks in nature promote a sense of calmness that can help reduce stress and anxiety. As college students, our minds can be all over the place — thinking of all the responsibilities we have — and going for a walk can provide temporary relief. Spending time outdoors has other health benefits, such as boosting your immune system. And if the sun is out, you can soak up some vitamin D, which is essential for bone health and overall well-being.

Not everyone enjoys going to the gym, and the fall offers a unique opportunity to engage in physical activity without the intensity of the Texas summer heat or the winter chill. Walking is a low-impact, accessible exercise that individuals of all fitness levels can enjoy. Walking also provides an excellent opportunity to spend time with a loved one, friend, roommate or pet. Some of the best conversations and memories can be had when you’re away from technology and can truly focus and invest in the person you are spending time with.

So, before it gets too cold to be outside, make time for a walk through Cameron Park and enjoy the various benefits that being in nature can bring.