It’s sweet treat o’clock: Best desserts on campus, in Waco

By Abby Roper | Photographer

When the clock strikes sweet treat o’clock, where is the best place to find a delicious dessert? I’m here to tell you!

Baylor



Let’s start close to home with some appetizing options on campus. Fair warning: some of the sweet treats I stand behind do have some curveballs when it comes to hours of availability. That’s right — I’m talking about the dining halls.

You learn the hard way what’s good and what’s not as far as desserts go — and let me tell you, looks can be deceiving.

My go-to forever and ever is the 1845 at Memorial chocolate chip cookies. They serve them at lunch and dinner on weekdays until the dining hall closes at 9 p.m. I will repeatedly rave about these cookies and will grab them even when I live off campus next year. I have a friend who tries to sneak a to–go box full of them to keep in her dorm room for her and her roommates.

Also from Memorial is the gelato. They have assorted flavors each day, and my personal favorite is birthday cake. Both dessert options make Memorial one of my favorite dining halls on campus.

The other best sweet treat is the Penland Crossroads waffles. With Penland having Late Night and being open till midnight Monday through Thursday, this delectable treat is available into the wee hours of the night. Though it may seem like breakfast food to most, trust me, a waffle with chocolate chips and syrup at 11:30 p.m. is bound to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Waco



There are so many places in and around Waco to find a great dessert. For the sake of this review, I will only be highlighting my top personal favorites that I believe take the cake.

Insomnia is “sweet treat central” due to its late hours and warm, delicious homemade cookies. If you and your friends are looking for something to share, it offers a box of six cookies for $14, so maybe do a little taste test and divide the cookies up! Insomnia was originally created in a college dorm, so that means something, right? Since it is open until either 1 a.m. or 3 a.m., depending on the day of the week, it is the perfect mid-study treat for any college student.

One of my newfound favorites is Splendid Oaks Chocolates. It has so many beautiful chocolates, but I am here to rave about the ice cream. I went with a group of six friends, and we got the ice cream sampler, which was six flavors of our choice in small cups, displayed like a little charcuterie board. It was not only adorable but also delicious. The flavors were amazing, and it was hard to choose a favorite.

Sonic is another well-known option, with a happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. every day with half-priced drinks. This is a college student’s dream: a discount.

An additional spot with a happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. every day is HTeaO, which offers some of the best sweet drink options. I may be biased because I used to work there, but its sweet tea reigns supreme for anyone with a sweet tooth — and with so many flavor options and combos to create, there are no limits.

Aside from a dining hall or a dessert place, one of the most convenient small desserts is the infamous eat-or-bake cookie dough from H.E.B. Eat or bake — it’s completely up to you. And it’s within arm’s reach whenever the clock strikes sweet treat o’clock. So the next time you go to the grocery store, grab some just in case.

Even though it’s trending on TikTok and we all laugh about it, sweet treat o’clock is a real thing, and we all need some recommendations to have when it strikes. I hope this listing of supremely sweet treats gives insight into the next dessert run you and your friends make. Truly, what is college if we can’t have a sweet treat sometimes?