Home for the holidays: Why staying in is better than traveling

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

The holiday season is one of the most popular times to travel during the year. Some people try to see family who live out of town, while others are looking to watch the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. I believe the best thing to do during the holiday season is relax and enjoy the festivities in the comfort of my own home.

The thought of experiencing a different city over Thanksgiving or Christmas might sound appealing, but in reality, it will just make you exhausted.

Day-to-day life is already stressful enough, so making use of designated rest time during the holidays will help you feel recharged. You can hang out with family who you normally wouldn’t be able to see during the semester and catch up with friends from home. Plus, you can avoid the stress of holiday travel at the airport.

If you stay home for the holidays, you and your family will also be saving a ton of money. Plane tickets, hotel rooms and car rentals are priced much higher during the final months of the year. Saving the money from travel will allow you to splurge on other items that you might want, or it can be put aside for a later time.

My favorite part about Christmas is that I get to be cozy with my family all day long. We always have extended family come over for Christmas dinner, which allows us to spend time with others and celebrate while still having an intimate feel.

Another one of my favorite traditions that my hometown friends and I partake in is having a gathering every year. We make hot cocoa, watch movies, exchange gifts and eat comfort food. I treasure these nights because we get to catch up on each other’s lives and enjoy the cozy vibes of the season.

If you want to get out of your hometown and see new scenery, I recommend looking at cities around yours and seeing what holiday festivities they have planned. Often, smaller towns have lights displayed around their town square or host fun activities. These visits can be fun, inexpensive day trips that allow you to travel without all the chaos.

Whatever you are planning to do, I hope you stay safe and treasure this time with family and friends, rejoicing in the true spirit of the season.