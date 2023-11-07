2023’s best albums

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

With 2023 coming to a close, it’s time to recognize the top albums that were released this year. (Be warned, Swifties: I’m not including any of Taylor’s re-recorded albums.)

“Utopia” by Travis Scott

Starting with my personal favorite of the year, “Utopia” is filled with top rap features and insane beats. If you haven’t already heard “FE!N” at a frat party, the song is the most popular on the album, with 1.3 million page views. Alongside features from Future, Drake and SZA, this album doesn’t miss.

“The Record” by boygenius

For the people who love fall leaves and slow days, boygenius releasing “The Record” was a win. The three melancholy singers — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — made a heart-wrenching and insightful album full of sentiments of life and love. With warm melodies and dark realities in every lyric, this album is a must-listen for anyone who wants to feel something.

“Unreal Unearth” by Hozier

After a four-year hiatus, Hozier brought literature to life. A musical account of Dante’s “Inferno,” this work differs greatly from anything he’s ever done. With roots in his Irish heritage and beauty, this concept album contains enough soul to share with his audience. Although his previous albums have more hits, “Unreal Unearth” rips into Hozier’s emotions and is arguably his best album yet.

“But Here We Are” by Foo Fighters

As the first album since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, this album is a big deal for all Foo Fighters fans. Filled with ’90s alternative pop sounds, it not only is nostalgic but also appeals to the new generation of rock fans. With almost 30 years under its belt, the group proved that old dogs can learn new tricks.

“Zach Bryan” by Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan’s self-titled album is the perfect catalyst for a good cry and some much-needed self-reflection. The country-rock album has all the ammunition to sob over an ex or urge you to call your mom. Armed with lessons of love, longing and nostalgia, Bryan poured his heart into every lyric for us to cry over.