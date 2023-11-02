Day at the museum: Take advantage of Baylor’s campus museums while you can

By Ariel Wright | Reporter

Over the past few months, I have had the pleasure of visiting two of the museums on Baylor’s campus: the Martin Museum of Art and the Mayborn Museum. They couldn’t be more different regarding subject matter — one is an art museum and the other is a science museum — but there was one thing they shared, which was that very few students visited them.

Admittedly, my first visit to a Baylor museum was this semester, and it was a requirement for an elective art class. My class had to analyze pieces of art from the “Narrative as Reality: Constructing an Identity” exhibit at the Martin Museum of Art. This visit was pretty unremarkable for me at first, but as I wandered through the exhibit and listened to the audio guide, I couldn’t help but feel a jolt of happiness.

According to Forbes, there are three reasons why you might feel happy after a visit to an art museum. These include offering a rewarding experience, reducing stress and combating isolation.

After my first visit to the Martin Museum of Art, I decided to revisit while taking a study break at Jones Library. I took more time to observe and soak in the pieces on display, leaving once again with a feeling of lightness and balance. I found that taking just a half hour to experience the museum during a study break was enough to lighten my spirit, even as deadlines loomed ahead of me.

Later, I took time to visit the Mayborn Museum, which features a series of exhibits that highlight natural sciences, Texas history and rocket science. I visited the Mayborn Museum in the late afternoon, so it was pretty empty at that point, and I found myself enjoying some of the children’s exhibits like the bubble room, the light and sound rooms and the Design Den — a creative space on the second floor that’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Of course, I can’t forget the Armstrong Browning Library & Museum. In all honesty, I haven’t had the time to visit it and explore all it has to offer yet. This is why I implore each of us students to visit our campus museums. I’m a senior, and I’m only just now discovering all of these spaces — and I’m certain I’m not the only one. Our time on campus is finite, and I believe that by visiting and appreciating our museums, we can thoroughly enrich our experiences at Baylor on a personal level.