What to Do in Waco: Oct. 20 – 26

FIJI Fright Night | Oct. 18 – 21 | 8 – 11 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Free admission gains students access to Phi Gamma Delta’s freaky free-for-all for a cause. Purchase of a T-shirt goes to support the American Red Cross. Come catch a fright in this hotel-themed haunted house.

Silobration | Oct. 19-21 | All day | Magnolia Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Magnolia’s annual autumnal celebration is on, with opportunities to shop from local vendors until you drop, see local bands play and hear from Chip and Joanna Gaines themselves.

Haunt | Oct. 20 | 7 – 9 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Alpha Delta Pi supports Ronald McDonald House with proceeds from this fall festival. Come see SUNNN rock the stage, get a caricature done or shop from a variety of vendors.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 21 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Oct. 21 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Oct. 23 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.