Mt. Joy and Wild Child fill Moody Amphitheater at ACL Fest Night

Though ACL is one of the most popular music festivals in the south because of the big-name artists that take the stage, factors like ticket prices, the hot Texas sun and crowds make a lot of music lovers wonder whether it is worth it.

ACL Fest Nights are the perfect way to see your favorite artists, beat the heat and only pay for the bands you really want to see. On Tuesday at ACL Fest Night, Mt. Joy brought an energetic performance with the perfect indie-rock opener by Wild Child.

To open, Wild Child took the stage, looking perfect for the role. Lead singer Kelsey Wilson wore a simple black dress with a very “boho” shawl and sunglasses. In a signature flat bill cap, the lead guitarist effortlessly rotated through an acoustic guitar, electric guitar and mandolin during the set.

Wild Child played some of their most popular songs, including “Going In,” “Sinking Ship” and “1996.” They also teased a song coming on the next album. They perfectly embodied a smaller-name opener, warming up the crowd and event by teaching a sing-along before welcoming Mt. Joy.

Mt. Joy took the stage and was immediately greeted by an energetic and eager crowd. With the sun completely set and a countdown on the screen, the crowd was roaring by the time they took the stage.

They started the two-set show with energy that only dipped when the mood warranted, and they filled almost all the gaps until intermission with instrumentals that were just as captivating as the songs themselves. Opening with crowd favorites like “Lemon Tree,” “Rearrange Us” and “Jenny Jenkins,” they kept the crowd entertained throughout the entire first set.

After a short intermission, they took the stage again with just as much energy — they even played a Johnny Cash song and an unexpected indie-rock cover of “One Dance” by Drake. Moving the crowd with some slower songs like “Cardinal,” they kept the audience on their toes.

Lead singer Matt Quinn switched guitars frequently, rotating through electric, acoustic and even a ukulele and mandolin at different points of the show. After a sneak peak at an album in the works, the band closed with a captivating rendition of their song “Bathroom Light.”

They showcased every member of the band, including lengthy bass, drums, keys and electric guitar solos before wishing lead guitarist Sam Cooper a happy birthday and playing a song he sings in.

After minutes of begging from the audience, they played an encore, featuring fan favorites like “Astrovan,” “Silver Lining” and “Mt. Joy.” In closing, they wished a short goodbye to Austin until they return for ACL Weekend Two.