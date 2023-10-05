ACL: Students’ most anticipated acts

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

It’s that time of the semester when assignments and tests pile up and everyone needs a break. While some are spending this weekend at the football game versus Texas Tech, others are going to Austin to attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Big-name artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers and Foo Fighters are performing both weekends. However, there are performers covering every genre of music, making it the perfect time to explore a variety of artists.

Like most people attending ACL, Gilbert, Ariz., senior Elliana Bertrand said she is stoked to see Lamar perform.

“I’m mainly excited for Kendrick Lamar since he’s headlining, and then I’m also stoked for Little Simz, who is a British rapper who doesn’t tour in the U.S. much,” Bertrand said.

Eagle, Idaho, senior Audrey Walther said she and her family are excited to see a variety of their favorite artists perform.

“The entire headliners for Sunday are what I’m most excited to see — so Hozier, of course, Niall Horan, Mumford and Sons, Labrinth,” Walther said. “I mean, I’m excited to see Kendrick Lamar too. I’m most excited to see ODESZA and Labrinth, though.”

Garden Ridge sophomore Emma Ballard said she has a soft spot for Matty Healy and is ready to see him on stage, among others.

“I am most excited to see The 1975 because I have been listening to them since sixth grade, and I think it’s going to heal my inner child,” Ballard said. “And I’m in love with Matty Healy, even though he’s really problematic. Also, Kendrick Lamar has been a very influential artist in my life. I think I’m going to cry my eyes out when I see him.”

Exeter, Calif., sophomore Taylor Amaral said she is a “huge EDM girl” and can’t believe she will experience her favorite songs in person for the first time.

“I’m most excited personally to see M83 or ODESZA,” Amaral said. “M83, I can’t believe that I get to see them in person, and I didn’t think this would happen. They are so beautiful. I’m going to transcend. For ODESZA, I’ve been plotting on ‘Sun Models’ for years, so I hope I have fun there. I know I will.”