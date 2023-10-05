Give back to the community with STARS Book Clubs

By Levi Caraway | Reporter

As college students, finding time to volunteer or pinpointing meaningful ways to give back to the community can sometimes be a challenge. However, if your heart feels called to serve, there are plenty of great organizations across Waco where you can be a positive influence. One such organization is STARS Book Clubs, where you can make an impact for many years to come.

STARS Book Clubs is a nonprofit organization in which volunteers foster relationships with elementary students throughout the Waco area by reading to them in 30-minute sessions once a week. According to its website, its mission is to work toward “a future where every student in Waco, TX, can read on grade level and succeed in life.”

As for why STARS is committed to that mission, statistics say if students aren’t on level by third grade, then they are four times more likely to drop out of high school. STARS currently has 284 volunteers, with 30 of those being college students, and its goal is to reach 435 mentors for the 2023-2024 school year.

In most circumstances, a volunteer is paired with two to three students. It can be incredibly impactful when you begin to develop relationships with the students, because many of them don’t come from privileged backgrounds. Some don’t receive a proper amount of attention at home, and it’s critical for volunteers to provide affirmation to them as they spend time with them. The students often see volunteers not only as friends but also as teachers, mentors and coaches. If you think back to when you were a kid and you strongly desired someone to believe in you, STARS can give kids that same hope.

Only a small number of college students currently volunteer with STARS. While it’s great for the students to be mentored by an older volunteer, it’s also incredibly impactful when they have someone closer to their age, so they may be able to relate better to them. So, if you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, consider volunteering with STARS, where it’s not only an act of kindness but also an investment in the future.