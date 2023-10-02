Get crafty: Everyone has a creative side in them

By Olivia Turner | Opinion Editor

Being a student at Baylor, you get to know a lot of different people with a lot of different talents. Through interactions in classes and clubs, it becomes obvious that everyone has strengths in certain areas. Some people are total math whizzes and scientific geniuses, while others are art nerds and natural writers. Others may be the fastest on the field or the strongest in the weight room.

When it comes to creativity, though, I’m convinced everyone has a strength they can contribute, no matter how unartistic they claim to be. Just because you’re not a painting prodigy doesn’t mean you aren’t a creative person. There are lots of ways to be creative that often go unrecognized. Sure, there’s your typical drawing, pottery and collage-making creativity, but there is also so much room for artistry in hobbies such as cooking, dancing, party planning, fashion, interior design, journaling and music.

Even for those who do recognize their creative abilities, it seems like these talents are easily pushed to the back burner in the midst of the chaos of college. These activities can sometimes appear insignificant and a waste of time in the face of all the other things on our to-do lists, such as going to class, studying, going to work, eating, sleeping and being social, of course. However, the truth is, we all need to spend a little time with the interests that make us innovative and imaginative because it’s healthy for our busy brains.

It’s important to give our minds a break from the routine because it improves mood and decreases negative emotions and anxiety, which in turn gets us “in the zone” to achieve our goals. Besides, the monotonous day-to-day can make us feel like we’ve lost our sparkle, so doing something that makes us feel talented and unique can be a real self-esteem booster.

The way I look at it, the importance of our to-do lists still trumps our need to be creative because our routines help sustain us. But it’s like Robin Williams said in the film “Dead Poets Society”: “Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

That said, we should make space in our schedules for creativity when it works for us. Whether that’s an hour a day or 20 minutes per week, find a time that is convenient for you to be creative.

Another issue that arises is that it can be difficult to indulge in your creative hobbies while in school, especially if they’re expensive or inconvenient. Thankfully, campus resources like the Moody Makerspace can help to lighten or even eradicate the cost. If having company is a concern for you when it comes to your creative time, there are some student organizations that may be a good fit since they are often low-commitment, newbie-friendly and on campus.

Trying to find the time and resources to be creative can be tricky, but our interests are what make us feel happy and inspired. So, whatever your craft may be, get creative when you can.