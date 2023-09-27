Column: The early 2000s called — they want their clothes back

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Fashion trends come and go — but oftentimes, they come back. We’ve seen early 2000s fashion break the street and the runway for the past few years. Icons like Jennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton are getting their second go-around at fashion fame. Here are five early 2000s trends that have come back with a vengeance.

1. Low-rise jeans

Probably the most controversial of the bunch, low-rise jeans have had their second coming. In the early 2000s, these were the jeans. Unlike the mom jeans we are so accustomed to, these jeans were not designed for comfort. They sat so low on the hips that it was questionable whether sitting down was a safe option (See also: the whale tail). The early 2000s only featured low-rise jeans on women with more petite frames, but now we see models of every shape pulling off the classic look.

2. Oversized belts

Often paired with a skirt of any length, chunky belts have returned to the fashion scene. I saw this trend come to life recently, with many women wearing gold circle chain belts with dresses. Just like jeans with no pockets, these don’t have much of a practical function other than adding some fun to your hips.

3. Graphic T-shirts

Often worn by Lindsey Lohan, graphic T-shirts are back. Instead of wearing your heart on your sleeve, wear it on your chest: Shirts with “World’s Best Ex-Girlfriend” or “I Love Frat Boys” are the perfect way to show your intentions without opening your mouth.

4. Vests

Vests are for the girls. After seeing them on men who don’t know how to dress themselves, we’ve taken them for ourselves. To complete the “Texas Tuxedo,” the denim vest is the perfect addition to any pair of jeans. Polyester vests have been seen on Kendall Jenner and other celebrities, adding professionalism to everyday life.

5. Mini skirts

“Skirts should be the size of a belt” — at least, that’s what Paris Hilton says. Mini skirts are everywhere lately. Whether that’s a cargo skirt with multiple pockets or a denim skirt so short you’re tugging it down with every step, they’re back. Make them look even more early 2000s by wearing strappy kitten heels and a chunky necklace.