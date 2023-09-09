From food trucks to Ferris wheels: Pi Beta Phi, Baylor put on Howdy at the Hurd

By Dani Bigham | Reporter

Pi Beta Phi partnered with Baylor for Howdy at the Hurd Friday, allowing students to enjoy food trucks, a live concert from country star Bailey Zimmerman and more while marveling at the now-officially opened Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center.

“Pi Phi has hosted Howdy for a very long time — since before 1977 — but this is our first time partnering with Baylor University to host Howdy,” Waco senior and Pi Beta Phi president Julianna Lewis said. “It has been an all-university event in the past, and this is the first time that big Baylor has been our partner.”

Howdy wasn’t just fun and games, though. Funds raised at the event went toward the literacy fund at the Pi Beta Phi Foundation, better known by the slogan “Lead, Read, Achieve.”

“My favorite part is the way it brings our chapter together,” Lewis said. “It’s just such a great way to celebrate our sisterhood, but to also raise money for an incredible philanthropic cause.”

Lewis said she had lots of help from her fellow sorority sisters to make Howdy a reality.

“[They] have been working tirelessly, and I’ve been so blown away by their attention to detail,” Lewis said. “It’s been so fun, and I’ve been so encouraged watching them use their gifts and talents to put this event on. All credit goes to them.”

Boerne sophomore Grace Cleary said she was excited to attend such a large community event.

“I wanted to come out because I’m a transfer student, and at my old school, we never had things this big,” Cleary said. “It just looked like a lot of fun, and everyone was talking about it.”

Howdy featured many food trucks, including Baylor favorites like Pop’s Lemonade, Cha Community and Kona Ice. There were also a variety of games, line dancing and a Ferris wheel.

“I like Kona Ice and just the environment,” Cleary said. “It’s a lot of fun. Everybody here is having a good time.”

The highlight of the night was a concert featuring Zimmerman, whose stage presence was so energetic that even his snare drum couldn’t keep up, breaking mid-show. Zimmerman’s set list included “Religiously,” “Get to Gettin’ Gone,” “You Don’t Want That Smoke” and “Chase Her.”

Howdy at the Hurd culminated in a drone show, which included the Welcome Center ribbon-cutting, a Sic ’em and the new bear cubs.