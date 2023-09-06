Howdy at the Hurd to include line dancing, ferris wheel, live music, more

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Pi Beta Phi and Baylor are hosting Howdy at the Hurd at 7 p.m. on Friday. The event, which is free for students but requires tickets, will include line dancing, food trucks and a Bailey Zimmerman concert.

Waco senior and Pi Beta Phi president Julianna Lewis said Pi Beta Phi was grateful to Baylor for asking it to partner for the opening of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center.

“It’s going to look just like a typical Howdy on Fountain Mall, but it’s going to be on a much larger scale because it’s going to be partnering with the opening of the new Hurd Center, which is just an honor that they chose our event to do that,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the large-scale event will include a variety of events and experiences.

“There’s going to be a ferris wheel, live music, food trucks,” Lewis said. “And then the big feature of Howdy at the Hurd that is very different than it has been in years past is that there is a Bailey Zimmerman concert, so that is really, really exciting.”

According to the Baylor Student Activities website, students can get their free tickets on their student ticket accounts.

“We’re excited that the event is still going to be free even though it’s on a much larger scale,” Lewis said.

However, Lewis said Pi Beta Phi will raise money by selling T-shirts for the Literacy Fund for Pi Beta Phi Nationals, also referred to as “Read, Lead, Achieve.”

“Last year, we raised $15,000 for Read, Lead, Achieve,” Lewis said. “And so we’re hoping that with the scope of the event being so much larger, that it’ll be even more than that this year.”

According to the Pi Beta Phi website, one in four children is unable to read, and Pi Beta Phi is committed to raising those literacy rates.

“We don’t really think about children’s literacy, especially in the United States, being a problem, but truly, even in Waco, it’s a really big problem,” Lewis said. “So all of the proceeds from T-shirts will go toward the literacy fund for Pi Phi.”

Lewis said Howdy not only advances children’s literacy efforts but also brings Pi Beta Phi and the whole Baylor community together.

“Howdy is definitely one of the biggest things that brings our chapter together,” Lewis said. “It just gets us so excited just to celebrate our sisterhood, but also for an incredible philanthropic cause.”

Wilsonville, Ore., sophomore Austin Emmett attended Howdy last year and said he is excited to attend again this year.

“As a [community leader], I’m opening it up to my residents,” Emmett said. “What I’m most excited for is just showing other people who have never been to the event what it’s all about.”

Emmett said he is excited to get his boots out again and celebrate the opening of the new Welcome Center.

“In general, it’s a lot of fun … kicking up dust wearing your boots in a big group of people,” Emmett said.