Review: Trying Dutch Bros employees’ favorite drinks

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

The Dutch Bros menu is more complicated than a girl’s Starbucks order and can be difficult to navigate for first-timers. So, I decided to take matters into my own hands and try Dutch Bros employees’ favorite drinks.

1. Tiger’s blood lemonade — 8/10

As an avid Red Bull drinker, I tried the tiger’s blood lemonade with three “rebel” shots. This drink has the perfect sweetness-to-tang ratio. It’s not like other “rebels” where the energy drink is overpowering. The tiger’s blood flavor combines watermelon, strawberry and coconut, pairing well with the lemonade.

2. Iced chai latte with pumpkin — 7/10

This next drink brought me back to when the temperature outside was moderately enjoyable. Although it was super sweet, I still really enjoyed the iced chai latte with pumpkin. The warm flavor of cinnamon paired well with the sweetness of the pumpkin for the perfect fall drink. I think what would make it even better is to add a shot or two of espresso.

3. Half rebel, half lemonade with passion fruit — 5/10

Now, this one was a doozy. The only easy way to describe this drink is that I made a face on the first sip. The passion fruit flavor practically punches you in the face. This drink is not for the weak.

4. White Russian nitro cold brew — 6.5/10

My last drink was a white Russian nitro cold brew with no cream and soft top. As someone who puts copious amounts of creamer in my coffee, I was a little spooked by a nitro cold brew. However, I was pleasantly surprised. The coffee tasted nothing like the Starbucks burnt flavor I’m used to. The roast was smooth and surprisingly easy to drink.