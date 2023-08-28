Satanic or self-expression? Students weigh in on Doja Cat’s new song

Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

There’s no better place to debate whether something challenges Christianity than the world’s largest Baptist university.

“Paint the Town Red” by 27-year-old rapper Doja Cat has become a TikTok-famous dance song, with people throwing up devil horns and singing along to the lyrics. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it has remained for two weeks.

The song has sparked controversy over whether Doja Cat is pushing a satanic influence in her music, as lyrics like “she the devil” and “I’m a demon lord” are paired with an undeniably catchy beat. Some see her new song as “embracing evil.” Others believe Doja Cat is pursuing self-expression and breaking societal norms in music.

Part of the controversy is the music video. In the video, Doja Cat is seen embracing the grim reaper, wearing pentagrams on her clothing, throwing raw meat at the camera and wearing her own pair of devil horns.

Winnetka, Calif., freshman Olaitan Egberongbe said he saw the stir of conversation regarding the song on social media.

“I just know it was really demonic,” Egberongbe said. “And a lot of people were talking about it on Twitter, and they weren’t going to listen to her or go to her concerts anymore.”

Folsom, Calif., sophomore Sophia Mcintosh said she is firm in her opinion that the song is satanic.

“Based on the lyrics of the song and the consistent use of the word ‘devil,’ I believe it is satanic,” Mcintosh said.

To the contrary, Friendswood sophomore Tabitha Dalton said she didn’t think the controversy was as serious as some portrayed it.

“I really don’t think it’s that deep,” Dalton said. “I think artists take a lot of creative liberty with their songwriting, and maybe she was just feeling inspired by something or going through a phase.”

Similarly, Windsor, Calif., sophomore Cannon Fritz said the song is Doja Cat’s form of self-expression.

“I think the way the music video portrays it, it’s trying to show the satanic vibe, but I think she’s mixing in an expression that would be unique to the music world,” Fritz said. “People’s first thought probably isn’t to go put out those images in the media or anywhere. I think it’s like her being unique or taking a leap, just trying to put her music out there.”

Conroe sophomore Kenneth Roberts said he thinks Doja Cat is just using the song to gain publicity.

“She’s taking it to an extremity to make it more known,” Roberts said. “Even though people are calling her ‘satanic’ or an ‘industry plant,’ she’s true to herself. It is extreme, but what form of art isn’t?”