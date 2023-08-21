Take advantage of on-campus events

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Being a student at Baylor comes with the opportunity to attend various campus events at no cost. Baylor events, in my experience, have the tendency to be dismissed as hot, loud and overcrowded gatherings that will in no way add to one’s Baylor experience. While all of these descriptions can make school events seem less appealing, I think attending them significantly adds to the Baylor experience.

When people think of the word “events,” they tend to think of Baylor’s largest draws: the Big Event during Welcome Week, All-University Sing, Christmas on 5th Street and Diadeloso. However, some of the most interesting and educational events are not as heavily advertised. In addition to well-known events, there are shows, concerts, seminars, celebrations and much more held weekly.

While a freshman, attending events helped me get to know the people around me better and make new friends. As an upperclassman, attending events is a good way to support groups on campus and to make new students feel seen and welcomed.

Last year, I attended a choir concert on a whim to support two of my suitemates. I was completely taken aback by how inspiring and educational the experience was. Not only did I gain a newfound appreciation for the music school, but I was also challenged by the director’s words. It pushed me into a world that I had not explored yet, and all at once, I understood the passion for music and storytelling that the students of the music school felt.

Another time, one of my roommates convinced me to go to the watch party for the Baylor versus BYU football game last year. I was anxious to go because I did not know my roommate well and did not know anyone else going. Looking back, that night is one of my favorite memories at Baylor. I got to know my roommate better, branched out of my comfort zone and met people who I am still friends with today.

I truly understand the anxiety surrounding going to campus events. The expectation to attend them can be overwhelming, and it seems like there might not be any point to some of the extravagant celebrations, but they are such a great opportunity for college students. Whether you’re meeting new people, getting a free T-shirt or even just taking a break from schoolwork, it can be so beneficial to step out of your comfort zone and take advantage of the events around campus.

The Baylor events calendar is a great place to find upcoming events on campus. To get you started, here are some things happening within the next couple weeks:

Late Night | Friday | 7 – 11:30 p.m. | McLane Student Life Center and McLane Stadium

Meet The Cubs | Saturday | 10 a.m. – Noon | Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat

Health and Wellness Series: “The Art of Science and Rest” | Aug. 28 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall

Howdy at the Hurd | Sept. 8 | 7 p.m. | South Lawn, Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center