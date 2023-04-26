Title IX Office works toward awareness, healing

By Shelby Peck | Staff Writer

While some students believe there is not enough awareness regarding sexual assault on campus, they recognize the steps Baylor is taking to build a safer campus through accessible reporting methods, wellness events and open conversations.

According to the Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, which Baylor is required to publish annually on Oct. 1 as a result of the Clery Act, 25 sex offenses were reported on the main campus in 2019. In 2021, 30 offenses were reported — a 20% increase in two years.

“These statistics do not reflect convictions of guilt and may include unpreventable duplication due to anonymous reports,” the Annual Fire Safety and Security Report reads.

The sex offenses category of the report includes instances of rape, fondling, incest and statutory rape. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, no cases of incest or statutory rape were reported.

Reported instances of rape went from 14 cases in 2019, to 13 cases in 2020, to 20 cases in 2021 — an increase of over 40% in the three years.

Reported instances of fondling went from 11 cases in 2019, to 13 cases in 2020, to 10 cases in 2021.

“The number of cases is not an accurate measure of Title IX awareness and prevention activities,” Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president for media and public relations, said via email. “But the reports do demonstrate that the programs are working.”

Fogleman said the number of reports can fluctuate without “necessarily [correlating] to a specific issue.” As students learn to report sexual assault through training and awareness initiatives, report levels may actually increase.

The Office of Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX oversees awareness activities, including an entire calendar of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Equity Office also oversees all reports of sexual assault, whether the report comes directly from the victim or from another reporting on the victim’s behalf. Once the report is received, a case coordinator emails the complainant with an offer to meet and a list of available resources.

“Our goal is to keep [the complainant] in the driver’s seat regarding how much or little they want to engage with our office,” Christina Jeong, equity services manager, said in a Title IX Reporting Q&A. “Many times people affected by sexual assault or interpersonal violence feel like their choices have been taken away. Our office is working to give them a sense of control and resources to help in their journey towards healing.”

Jeong said the Equity Office partners with offices such as the Counseling Center, Campus Living and Learning and the Center for Academic Success and Engagement to provide well-rounded support for all Baylor students.

“People are working through their trauma and experience, which can be hard to voice in front of a stranger,” Jeong said. “The unknown causes a lot of fear and anxiety. We hope we are seen as approachable and can have these difficult conversations without the added stress of feeling worried, nervous or scared about coming to talk to us.”

Despite these preventive measures, some students think further change is necessary to create a safe environment for all.

Córdoba, Argentina, junior Flor El Hay said she had never heard of Title IX before coming to college. She now believes every year, each student organization and department should receive a concise yet thorough Title IX training to “destigmatize” victims of sexual assault.

“I think because of Baylor’s culture, it’s uncomfortable to talk about,” El Hay said. “I think people know it’s there, which is good, but I think the conversation is not as present as it is in other universities or other college campuses.”

Various student organizations raise support for victims of sexual violence. It’s On Us, known for its annual “What Were You Wearing?” display on Fountain Mall, exhibits the clothing worn by victims at the time of their attack. Royse City freshman Aly Pense said she joined the group after she saw the display on Instagram.

“Don’t feel bad for either using or not using the Title IX office or resources like that, because sometimes it’s not what you want and it’s not what you need, and then other times it can be really, really helpful,” Pense said. “So just either way know that it’s OK, whatever you’re going through to process it how you need.”

Pense said that while she thinks the Equity Office makes its resources available to students, she also believes there may sometimes be better options for a victim.

“It’s all individual kind of to what the person is dealing with and also how far they want to take it,” Pense said. “But I would try talking to people, either counseling … or even just talking to friends. … Once you kind of talk to someone about it, they’re able to help you figure out what you need.”

El Hay said she thinks Baylor takes criticism well and works toward improvements — a trait she has recently seen through events such as the Barbara Walker and Rev. Robert Gilbert statue dedications. Despite these positive steps toward inclusion and support, she said there is always room for growth.

“We could all just be encouraged by listening to people’s stories, especially during April — desiring to be educated, to learn more, to hear more about survivor stories, because they’re so important,” El Hay said.