SLIDESHOW: First Black Graduate Statues By Grace Everett - April 5, 2023

The statues of Baylor's first Black graduates, Barbara Walker (left) and Robert Gilbert (right), were revealed Tuesday. Grace Everett | Photographer

Barbara Walker dedicating her statue to her late mother. Grace Everett | Photographer

Statue of one of Baylor's first Black graduates, Barbara Walker. Grace Everett | Photographer

President Linda Livingstone giving a speech at the dedication of the first Black graduate statues. Grace Everett | Photographer

Statue of one of Baylor's first Black graduates, Reverend Robert L. Gilbert. Grace Everett | Photographer

Robert Gilbert's son, Kenyatta, and Barbara Walker answering questions asked by the media. Grace Everett | Photographer

Brad Livingstone socializing with guests at the dedication of the first Black graduate statues. Grace Everett | Photographer

Ben Victor, sculptor of the statues, talking about his experience in creating the statues. Grace Everett | Photographer