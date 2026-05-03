SLIDESHOW: CECC May Madness

CECC May Madness host SamTalkz interviews Northwood University sophomore Overwatch 2 player Julian "Rokit" Pizana after Northwood's victory over Fisher College at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Fisher College huddles up prior to their championship Valorant match against Northwood University. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Northwood freshman Valorant player Anthony "Toozy" De Leon prepares to face off against Fisher College at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Fisher College's Valorant team prepares to face off against Northwood University at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
CECC May Madness commentators "Nicklebackair," TJ "TJDJ" Stephens and Carson Kass introduce the final event of the tournament, a match of Valorant between Northwood University and Fisher College. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
CECC May Madness host SamTalkz debriefs with Northwood University's Valorant team before an interview at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Northwood University's Overwatch 2 team celebrates after defeating Fisher College at CECC May Madness on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
The University of Akron varsity esports team prepares to face off against Fisher College in a match of Rainbow Six Siege at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
CECC May Madness, one of the nation's largest collegiate esports tournaments, called Waco its home from May 1-3. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.