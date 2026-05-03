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    Monday, May 4

    SLIDESHOW: CECC May Madness

    Sam GassawayBy Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Northwood junior Valorant player Hunter "Furbsa" McMillan prepares to face off against Fisher College at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    • CECC May Madness host SamTalkz interviews Northwood University sophomore Overwatch 2 player Julian "Rokit" Pizana after Northwood's victory over Fisher College at the Waco Convention Center on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

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