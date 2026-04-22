SLIDESHOW: All Are Neighbors Prayer Vigil

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor & Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer Church leaders share their perspectives in Burleson Quad Wednesday night. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer Students and Waco community members bring posters in support of the All Are Neighbors' Prayer Vigil. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer Fort Worth junior Joseph Naylor shares his thoughts after All Are Neighbors during a prayer vigil in the Burleson Quad Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Waco junior Joanna Able leads in a moment of reflection during the All Are Neighbors prayer vigil Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor All Are Neighbors multimedia prayer Slideshow