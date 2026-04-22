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    Wednesday, April 22

    SLIDESHOW: All Are Neighbors Prayer Vigil

    Sam GassawayBy Multimedia No Comments1 Min Read
    Students, faculty and community members share their stories in Burleson Quad Wednesday night. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor & Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    • Church leaders share their perspectives in Burleson Quad Wednesday night. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

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