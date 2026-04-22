SLIDESHOW: ‘This is the Turning Point’ tour

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Brady Harris | Photographer & Caleb Garcia | Photographer Political commentator Benny Johnson speaks in memory of Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's " This is the Turning Point" tour at Waco Hall on Wednesday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Political commentator Benny Johnson watches a memorial video for Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's " This is the Turning Point" tour at Waco Hall on Wednesday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Political commentator Benny Johnson has his opening remarks at the "This is the Turning Point" tour at Waco Hall on Wednesday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Political commentator Benny Johnson pointing to a graph depicting a rise in Religiosity. at the "This is the Turning Point" tour stop Wednesday night at Waco Hall. Brady Harris | Photographer "Border Czar" Tom Homan discussing his time spent as an ICE agent with political commentator Benny Johnson. Brady Harris | Photographer Students lined up to ask questions to "Border Czar" Tom Homan and political commentator Benny Johnson during a Q&A session. Brady Harris | Photographer "Border Czar" Tom Homan speaking with political commentator Benny Johnson. Brady Harris | Photographer Political commentator Benny Johnson speaking passionately to the attendees. Brady Harris | Photographer Ken Paxton multimedia Slideshow This Turning Point tour Turning Point USA