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    Wednesday, April 22

    SLIDESHOW: ‘This is the Turning Point’ tour

    Brady HarrisBy Updated: Multimedia No Comments1 Min Read
    Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton opens up Turning Point USA's "This is the Turning Point" tour at Waco Hall on Wednesday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    By Brady Harris | Photographer & Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    • Political commentator Benny Johnson speaks in memory of Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's " This is the Turning Point" tour at Waco Hall on Wednesday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

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