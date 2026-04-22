SLIDESHOW: All Are Neighbors

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson offers encouraging words to Baylor students. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson meets Baylor students. Mesha Mittanasala
Attendees leave Cashion to attend the Prayer Vigil at Burelson Quad. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
During the All Are Neighbors event Wednesday evening, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, highlighted the importance of acceptance and the right to free speech. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Students, faculty, and members of the Waco community participate at the All Are Neighbors event Wednesday night. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Rev. Susie Hayward, a specialist on religion, human rights and conflict transformation spoke at the All Are Neighbors event. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Interfaith Alliance President and CEO Rev. Paul Brandies Raushenbush leads a Sic'em at the All Are Neighbors event Wednesday night. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Attendees line up to get their tickets scanned to the All Are Neighbors event Wednesday evening on Cashion fifth floor. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
Mesha Mittanasala is a sophmore University Scholars Major concentrating in Political Science, Economics, and Ethnic Studies from San Francisco, CA. She is excited to cover all sports, especially football and basktball. After graudation, she hopes to pursue a career as a lawyer or a career in politics.