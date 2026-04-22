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    Wednesday, April 22

    SLIDESHOW: All Are Neighbors

    Mesha MittanasalaBy Multimedia No Comments1 Min Read
    Human Rights Campaign President Kelly Robinson meets Interfaith Alliance President and CEO Rev. Paul Brandies Raushenbush at the All Are Neighbors event. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    By Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    • Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson offers encouraging words to Baylor students. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    Mesha Mittanasala is a sophmore University Scholars Major concentrating in Political Science, Economics, and Ethnic Studies from San Francisco, CA. She is excited to cover all sports, especially football and basktball. After graudation, she hopes to pursue a career as a lawyer or a career in politics.

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