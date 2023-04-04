Stop the stigma surrounding Adderall as shortages continue

By The Editorial Board

We are nearly six months into an Adderall shortage, a medication commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. To many of us, that may not feel like a big deal, but for a significant portion of our peers, it makes day-to-day life harder than it should be.

According to IQVIA, a health research firm, 41.2 million Americans have been prescribed Adderall in 2021, a number that is 10% higher than it was in 2020. For context, that’s over 12% of the U.S. population. So, chances are you know someone who is prescribed Adderall.

Along with the increase in demand, chief pharmacist at the McLane Student Life Center Pam Kilgore told the Lariat earlier this year the manufacturing delays are probably due to a shortage of employees since COVID-19.

In an article from NBC, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality at American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Michael Ganio said it’s unusual to have a shortage based on increase in demand because drug shortage infrastructure “to mitigate the impact of shortages is based on potential disruptions in supply.”

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the shortage, there is no quick fix.

This is a factor at Baylor, and the pharmacy at Health Services inside the SLC isn’t immune to the shortage. And the answer isn’t as simple as finding another medication or taking up a new hobby.

More often than not, people have been prescribed medication for a reason. Whether they’re for mental or physical ailments, people need that prescription to function properly. Despite any stigma that comes with it, that is okay.

In regard to the shortage, Dr. Lara Hwa, an assistant professor in the psychology and neuroscience department, also told The Lariat this year that there may be alternative options to Adderall.

“What we could think about with this shortage are some non-pharmacological treatments for ADHD, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness or diet or exercise,” Hwa said.

Sometimes diet or exercise is not a complete and successful solution to a diagnosis. It’s insensitive to those who struggle with ADHD to assume that is the case, or to assume that they haven’t tried it before.

This is not to say students should go around asking people whether or not they’re prescribed Adderall, and whether or not they’ve suffered from the consequences of the shortage. However, what we can all do is take this as an opportunity to be more patient with our peers and learn more about the stigma around medication.

All in all, the best way to approach this situation to support your peers is to recognize that the shortage could potentially be a massive impediment in their lives. Remember that not all disorders are visible and it’s better to listen than to assume. Only them and their support system know what’s best for them, so instead of suggesting answers to their problems, ask what you can do to help. Understanding the situation completely isn’t necessarily pertinent to supporting those around you.