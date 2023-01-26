Adderall shortage strikes Baylor, SLC responds by offering coping strategies

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

The shortage of adderall — a stimulant typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — is impacting the entire country, and Baylor is not exempt since coming back from winter break.

While the announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 12, 2022, the shortage is ongoing. The FDA attributed the shortage to manufacturing delays, which Kilgore said is likely an effect from the worker shortage in light of the pandemic.

Pam Kilgore, chief pharmacist at McLane Student Life Center, said she hopes the situation will improve quickly, but this adderall shortage isn’t the first time it has happened in her 28-year career at the SLC.

“This isn’t the first time and it probably won’t be the last,” Kilgore said. “I’m anticipating it’s going to improve soon. It’s not going to last forever; we just try to assess each step as we go and strategize the best way through it.”

Dr. Jacques Nguyen, assistant professor in the psychology and neuroscience department, said the pandemic has impacted more than just a worker shortage.

“There has been increasing demand. As we continue to enter this post-COVID era, there are more people who are not only seeking general treatment for mental health conditions, but [are] now formally being diagnosed with conditions that require this medication,” Nguyen said.

Dr. Lara Hwa, assistant professor in the psychology and neuroscience department, said the prevalence of ADHD has increased exponentially since the 1980s.

“The prevalence has increased almost 1,000 fold,” Hwa said. “It may be for a variety of reasons; increased direct-to-consumer ads, electronic devices, changes in academic environments, the medicalization of problems and over-diagnosis.”

Adderall is a drug that is often taken recreationally, or not supervised by a medical professional. The drug is classified as Schedule II, which means it has a high risk of abuse but is safe and medically approved. Drugs in the same schedule include fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine and morphine.

Nguyen said while Adderall is a prescribed medication, it still has the potential to be misused and harm the abuser.

“Prescription stimulants — the fact that these drugs are mostly acquired via prescription doesn’t mean that they aren’t also being taken by people without a prescription,” Nguyen said. “Beyond the short-term effects, there are legitimate concerns about non-prescription or recreational use. Depending on the situation, it can have lasting and severe negative consequences, specifically the risk of overdose.”

Adderall is a drug that is often misused to increase focus or productivity mainly in athletes and students. Hwa said while the drug may have great short-term effects, abusers will likely suffer from adverse long-term effects.

“These prescriptions are performance-enhancing drugs,” Hwa said. “The long-term effects on academic achievement are unclear. What we could think about with this shortage are some non-pharmacological treatments for ADHD, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness or diet or exercise.”

Kilgore said she hopes students can bear with her and work to implement strategies or new tactics in the meantime. She recommends students call the pharmacy first to see what’s in stock before making multiple trips.

“The pharmacies might recommend to switch to what they have in stock and call their doctor to change the medication to something different for a short time,” Kilgore said. “Physicians and insurance companies are hearing this every day, so they might be willing to work with you.”

Nguyen said they encourage students to work with their doctors and develop alternative strategies during this time.

“If you are concerned about or are experiencing the impacts of the prescription medication shortage, speak with your doctors,” Nguyen said. “Being in college can be an overwhelming experience; my suggestion is to discuss strategies that can help prioritize self-care and that can help minimize stressors without the use of medication, if possible.”