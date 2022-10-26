Don’t be mundane; take a friend on a ‘date’

By The Editorial Board

For most of us, relationships are among the most important things in our lives. But when you read that, which relationships did you think of? Maybe you thought of your relationship with your significant other or your relationship with your family. What about friendships?

We all love our friends. Life would be so much harder without people who help break up the monotony of day-to-day life. Letting loved ones know they are appreciated should be a common practice.

One great way to invest in a friendship is by going on a “date.” No, this doesn’t mean buying them flowers and opening their car door — although those aren’t terrible ideas if you think your friend would enjoy them. Do fun things with your friends besides just grabbing food or hanging around the house. Instead, go bowling, see a movie, go to Topgolf or have a picnic; the extra effort can go a long way in strengthening friendships.

Outside of going on “dates” with your friends, simple things like shooting them a text telling them how much you appreciate them or asking them how you can help them out when they’re going through a rough patch are great ways to foster a healthy friendship.

With all of this in mind, it is also important to respect the boundaries that come with a friendship. The last thing you want to do is be overbearing, especially if the friend in question has a significant other. As important as your friendship is, it shouldn’t compromise their relationship.

On the topic of significant others, you and your partner may not always be together — in physical proximity or relationship. It’s important to continue making an effort in friendships even when you are in a relationship. Even if you are lucky and have found the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, you’re never going to be in an atmosphere like college again. It’s a place where you have the chance to do every piece of life, both big and small, with your friends.

It’s easier said than done, but don’t let your relationship keep you from investing in your friendships. The strain that having good friendships can take off of a romantic relationship can’t be understated.

Take the time to invest in your friendships.