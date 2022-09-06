Freshman friendships: Branch out of your comfort zone

By Samantha Garza⼁Staff Writer

Coming to college and making new friends is one of the scariest things we can do. It is especially intimidating when you’re from a small town where everyone around you is so similar — where you share the same values, mentality, religion and background.

It can be hard to branch out and find people who are different from you. Getting used to people who are not the same as you is a challenge, especially when you are anything but white, Christian or American.

When you get to college, it’s easy to seek out what feels comfortable and familiar, only befriending people of the same race, ethnicity and religion. I don’t blame you; I did the same exact thing.

Don’t get me wrong — I think it’s important to find people who feel like your safe space, but finding people who are different from you is just as important.

I’m Mexican, and I attended a school where everyone spoke Spanish. Who were my first friends in college? Mexicans. Do I mostly hang out with people who speak Spanish? Yes.

It’s been hard to find and connect with other people because I decided to stick to what’s comfortable. I won’t lie to you: It’s hard. It’s a challenge to put yourself out there and get to know people who are completely different from you.

Branching out takes patience and consistency. Making friends in college is a process of trial and error. You are going to meet people who are vastly different from you, but despite those differences, you are going to find friends you connect with.

Having friends with different backgrounds is not only pretty cool but also important for you as a person. It’s important to be open-minded and expose yourself to different types of people and cultures.

Meeting new people and making new friends is pretty simple. Talk to them, approach them and don’t be shy. When you’re a freshman, everyone is in the same boat; everyone is looking for new friends.

Ask that person in your history class if they want to grab coffee or go on a study date, and get their contact information. Don’t do the whole “We should get coffee sometime” thing and never go through with it. If you plan it, then set up a time to meet.

Making new friends is all about putting in effort. Freshmen, I promise you that having friends with different backgrounds will be so important and beneficial in your future at Baylor. Branch out; it’s worth it.