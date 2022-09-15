Your situationship isn’t going anywhere, but your dating standards should be

By The Editorial Board

“Wyd?” — delivered 2 a.m.

In college, it has become somewhat normalized to approach dating casually. Navigating college dating can feel like walking through a minefield blindfolded.

There has been an unspoken shift from traditional dating practices in which you would meet someone in person, go on a few dates and see where it goes. Nowadays, it’s largely about getting someone’s Snapchat at a party … which then leads to a late-night “wyd?” or “u up?”

This is not an ideal way to begin a relationship, and it showcases levels of immaturity. Asking for someone’s Snapchat instead of their number should not be the norm. It furthers casual hookup culture, which isn’t for everyone.

If you are looking for a relationship that’s more meaningful than a one-night stand, there is nothing wrong with that. You shouldn’t have to settle for something you don’t want. Raise your standards and search for more mature relationships.

That’s not to say you need to get married after the first date, but don’t settle for someone who doesn’t deserve you. Another aspect of this is that when you do get into a relationship, make sure you aren’t praising the bare minimum. Just because someone gives you a compliment or doesn’t cheat on you doesn’t mean they should be placed on a pedestal. These are things that should be expected in any relationship. If there seems to be a lack of these types of actions, you might want to revisit your relationship.

Be straightforward in your relationship. Clarity is kindness. If you aren’t looking for a serious relationship, that’s fine, but be truthful and upfront with the person you’re seeing. It is unfair to lead someone on and then ghost them. If someone isn’t fitting your vibe, just let them know.

Similarly, situationships are pointless. A simple Google search pulls up various definitions for what a situationship is, with the most common definition being that it is an “undefined relationship.” There is less responsibility involved in this type of relationship, and there is too much confusion and haziness, which is why it is absurd.

There are also mental health impacts that can stem from the miscommunication and inconsistency of this type of relationship. One of the people involved in the relationship may find themselves desiring more, which can lead to feelings of low self-esteem when their feelings are not reciprocated.

If you feel that you are surrounded by people who are not meeting your standards, then look elsewhere. It is important to note that a relationship may also not be the right thing for you at this moment — and that is completely fine.

Raising your standards goes far beyond relationships. Having higher standards in all aspects of your life is beneficial to your overall well-being.