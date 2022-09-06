A&L Desk Recs: binge-worthy TV shows

By Lily Nussbaum | Arts and Life Intern

Every other week it seems a new television show premieres. With so many options, it can be overwhelming, but A&L staff is here to recommend their favorite shows to make your TV binging a little easier.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Black Mirror”

Where to watch: Netflix

With reports that a new season is in the making, nearly three years after the last season aired, I think it’s fitting that “Black Mirror” be recommended. I love that each episode of this show follows a different plot and even genre sometimes. “Black Mirror’s” originality makes it stand out from other shows and was definitely ahead of its time.

“Maid”

Where to watch: Netflix

I watched this show over the summer at the suggestion of a friend, and I liked that it was based on a true story. This series discusses serious topics and paints a reality for many people. I definitely think it’s worth checking out.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Only Murders in the Building”

Where to watch: Hulu

I started “Only Murders in the Building” two weeks before this school year started and I binge watched it all. This show stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. This cast is hilarious while being serious, as they solve the murders that commence in their building. They’re 30-minute episodes but will have you laughing and gasping the entire time.

“Ozark”

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re into dark drama then “Ozarks” might be the show for you. This show is about a family who moves to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. Along the way they make new enemies, friends and betray each other. This four seasons show is quite literally crazy and there are so many twists and turns which is why I love it so much. The episodes are about 50 minutes to an hour, so they take awhile to get through but it’s worth it.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Fleabag”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

As far as irreverent comedies go, “Fleabag” takes the cake. The unnamed main character is witty and clever, both deeply troubled and lovable at once. “Fleabag” is a quick binge, at just two seasons of six episodes each, perfect for a weekend in.

“New Girl”

Where to watch: Netflix

“New Girl” leaves “The Office” in its dust. Each character is perfectly odd, idiosyncratic and lifelike. Come for Zooey Deschanel’s bangs, stay for Winston and his cat Ferguson.

Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Where to watch: Netflix

This is still one of my all-time favorite shows. With its beautifully complex characters and dynamic storyline, it thoroughly deserved all the hype it received.

“The Mentalist”

Where to watch: HBO Max

The “Mentalist” is an all-around great show that combines crime solving, fascinating characters and great action scenes. I would highly recommend it.

Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

“Westworld”

Where to watch: HBO Max

Equal parts sci-fi thriller and masterful think piece, “Westworld” explores the concept of free will versus determinism and what might happen if artificial intelligence ever started thinking for itself.

“House of the Dragon”

Where to watch: HBO Max

A stunning prequel to the trash that “Game of Thrones” turned into. “House of the Dragon,” while still in its infancy, is shaping up to be full of interesting characters and tense political intrigue during the height of the Targaryen Dynasty in Westeros.

Lily Nussbaum | Arts and Life Intern

“Abbott Elementary”

Where to watch: Hulu

A witty and heartwarming workplace comedy that follows the staff of an underfunded primary school in Philadelphia. One thing that stands out about “Abbott Elementary” is its writing and cast. Each character has unique quirks and combined with perfect comedic timing, creates gold. If you don’t immediately feel the need to root for Quinta Brunson’s character Janine Teagues, we need to talk.

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

From the creator of “Gilmore Girls” comes the refreshing “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This comedy focuses on a woman who decides to take on the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy and make it her own. Taking place in the 1950s, it captures my heart, as any good period piece does, and it focuses on a multifaceted and strong female character. Renewed for their fifth and final season this past February, now is the time to catch up before this wonderful show comes to its end.