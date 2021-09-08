“Only Murders in the Building” is this fall’s newest bingeworthy hit

By Olivia Clark | Guest Contributor

As the school year kicks into full swing, the last thing on most students’ minds is finding a new guilty pleasure TV series to binge during their limited free time. However, students might want to consider working time into their busy schedules to binge Hulu’s newest hit, “Only Murders in the Building.”

As its superior Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100% suggests, the series has quickly become a fan favorite, tastefully combining the genres of mystery, drama and comedy to create a story that captivates and continually delivers for its viewers.

Comedic greats Martin Short and Steve Martin star alongside renowned actress, singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez as neighbors in an Upper West Side apartment complex, where a resident is unexpectedly found dead. The three stars, each coincidentally obsessed with the same true crime podcast, unite to take their best shot at figuring out the true cause of death of their late neighbor, all while recording their journey on a podcast of their own.

Selena Gomez makes a triumphant return to the screen in her first series-regular role since “Wizards of Waverly Place” as Mabel, a mysterious and independent young woman who adds to the suspense of the series with many twisted secrets of her own. While Gomez may have seemed to take a step back from the entertainment industry following the launch of her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, in 2020, she excels at bringing a demanding, youthful presence to the screen.

Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), stand in stark contrast to their neighbor Mabel’s modern millennial on-screen presence. Martin fits perfectly in the role of Charles, the once-famous television cop carefully riding on the coattails of his diminishing fame. Oliver, a role excellently filled by Short, reminisces on his days as a once successful theater director, although he hasn’t directed a hit in more time than he’d like to admit.

While it may seem an odd and unlikely trio, the chemistry of the three actors creates such a unique and intriguing on-screen presence for viewers. Mabel’s witty sarcasm keeps her elder counterparts on their toes, while Oliver and Charles illuminate the plot with their outdated antics and comedic dialogue. The combination of Mabel, Charles and Oliver working as a unit to solve the mystery of the death of their late neighbor makes for a delightedly entertaining whodunit that will keep viewers engaged and expectant.

In addition to the encapsulating storyline, the show is nothing short of aesthetically pleasing. When watching the show, one’s screen is constantly filled with deep, fall colors, unique architectural and interior spaces and the recurring backdrop of New York. “Only Murders in the Building” leaves its viewers visually satisfied and simultaneously entertained, so be sure and add it to your list of shows to binge this fall.