Apply to be a part of the Lariat staff; editors share memories of the job

The Baylor Lariat is nothing without its student workers. From our first issue of the year to the last day of publishing, the gears of our institution are only able to turn with the hard work of full-time students who pour their heart into their jobs.

Nearing the end of a historic year for the Lariat, our editorial board wanted to look back on time spend within the walls of the Castellaw newsroom. Many of our members are graduating this year, opening up a plethora of spots to be filled for next semester. The following is a collection of notes written from members of our editorial board about their experiences with the publication.

We encourage any interested students to apply here.

